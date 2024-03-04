Spreading health and hope

WITH the prevalence of non-communicable diseases (NCDs) such as heart disease, pneumonia and diabetes on the rise in Malaysia, the need for accessible and high-quality healthcare solutions has become paramount.
In response to this pressing issue, Bpositive, a renowned international healthcare brand, has recently launched its operations in Malaysia, offering a range of medical and healthcare products aimed at improving the well-being of Malaysians.
A healthier lifestyle
Specialising in medical products, Bpositive aims to promote a healthier lifestyle by encouraging individuals to “think, feel and perform better.”
The brand’s entry into the Malaysian market signifies its dedication to providing affordable and accessible healthcare options.
Bpositive founder Corey Bryant envisioned the brand as a force for good, inspired by the acts of kindness and compassion witnessed during the pandemic.
With a mission to help others through both products and profits, Bryant emphasises the importance of community support and collaboration in making a positive impact.
Social responsibility initiatives
Driven by a strong commitment to social responsibility, Bpositive operates its Buy1Help1 initiative, wherein customers can contribute to a cause of their choice with every purchase.
The brand actively supports local charities such as Miasa Malaysia and Teach For Malaysia, alongside global organisations like OnetreePlanted, which focuses on reforestation efforts worldwide.
Product quality and design
Since its debut at Caring Pharmacy in TRX in late 2023, Bpositive’s wound care products have become available in over 250 Caring Pharmacy outlets nationwide, as well as in other prominent pharmacy chains across the country.
Backed by the prestigious EN ISO 13485:2016 accreditation, Bpositive ensures that its products are of the highest quality standards.
The brand’s wound care product line is designed to be comfortable, easy to use and visually appealing, featuring creatively packaged plasters with bright colours and a thumb-superhero mascot, aligning with the company’s ethos of being “everyday superheroes”.
As Bpositive continues to expand its presence in Malaysia, the brand remains committed to its goal of fostering healthier, happier and more hopeful communities.
Through its emphasis on social responsibility, product excellence and a customer-centric approach, Bpositive invites Malaysians to join in spreading positivity and becoming everyday superheroes, one purchase at a time.