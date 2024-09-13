Stepping into sustainability

Three new footwear outlets aim to transform Malaysia’s fashion scene

Vivaia aim to reshape how people think about and wear shoes. – PIC COURTESY OF VIVAIA

THE Malaysian fashion scene is witnessing a transformative moment as three footwear brands make their debut. A Store, Sunnystep and Vivaia bring a unique approach to style and functionality, catering to the growing demand for shoes that do more than just look good. Whether it is the diverse brand offerings at A Store, the scientifically designed comfort of Sunnystep or the eco-friendly options of Vivaia, these brands are poised to offer consumers a blend of sophistication, sustainability and innovation.

Choice selections A Store has opened its doors in Malaysia at The Gardens Mall, offering a unique shopping experience that focuses on style, sustainability and craftsmanship. A Store offers a selection of global brands that reflect its core values of authenticity and innovation. The store’s arrival invites customers to explore footwear that is not only stylish but also a statement of individuality and self-expression. Among the brands featured at A Store is Autry, known for reviving the 80s tennis sneaker legacy with a modern twist. These shoes smoothly blend heritage and contemporary style, capturing the essence of vintage sports fashion while appealing to modern sensibilities. Cariuma is a B-Corp brand committed to sustainability. Founded by Fernando Porto and David Python, Cariuma crafts classic sneakers that prioritise durability, high performance and environmental impact. The brand’s Pair for Pair programme, which has planted over 2.5 million trees in the Brazilian rainforest, underscores its dedication to sustainability. Also featured at A Store is Saye, a Barcelona-based brand celebrated for its ethically crafted, low-impact sneakers. Saye combines vintage design with contemporary flair, using high-quality organic materials and recycled fabrics. Other notable brands include East Pacific Trade (EPT) from Korea, which specialises in lifestyle and skateboarding sneakers with advanced cushion technology and Stepney Workers Club (S.W.C.), a London-based brand inspired by traditional workers’ sports clubs, offering versatile and casual cool styles. Foot Industry, from Tokyo, showcases Japan-quality craftsmanship, while Hirundo, a Portuguese brand, exemplifies sustainable luxury with sneakers crafted from local materials like cotton, leather, cork and rubber. This curated collection is set to redefine how Malaysian consumers approach footwear, offering styles that transcend mere fashion to embody a deeper commitment to craftsmanship and sustainability.

Driven by science Sunnystep, the Singaporean shoe brand renowned for its stylish and scientifically engineered footwear, has landed in Malaysia with the opening of its first store at The Exchange TRX. As more Malaysians embrace healthier, more active lifestyles post-pandemic, Sunnystep offers a solution by supporting better posture, balance and stability. The brand’s story began when its founder Ting Mao, suffered a major spine injury that changed the way she walked, sat and stood. Unable to find footwear that provided both versatile style and functional support, she created Sunnystep to help people live well and experience the joy of movement. This philosophy is evident in the brand’s flagship products, the Balance Runner and Dream Sneaker, which are designed to minimise stress on the feet and body. Sunnystep’s proprietary Polyurethane Cloud Cushioning insoles stand out for their stable arch support and natural shock absorption. These insoles, paired with gel cushioning at key impact areas, offer comfort and support. The shoes also feature a wider footbed and anti-shock outsole to reduce impact and enhance stability, making them ideal for an active lifestyle. In addition to comfort, Sunnystep shoes are practical and low-maintenance. They are slip-resistant, durable, water-resistant and designed with quick-drying and easy-to-clean materials. Anti-microbial and anti-odour properties ensure that their consumers feet stay fresh throughout the day. The brand’s sustainability focus is highlighted in the Dream Sneaker, which features GRS-certified bio-based vegan leather made from recycled coffee grinds. Sunnystep is a movement towards a healthier lifestyle. By blending science, sustainability and style, Sunnystep offers consumers shoes that are as functional and supportive as they are stylish.