Strand perfection

12 expert tips for a healthy scalp

YOUR hair is more than just a fashion statement. It is a reflection of your overall health and well-being. To maintain vibrant, luscious locks, it is essential to adopt a comprehensive haircare routine. From proper washing techniques to nourishing treatments, here are nine expert tips to help you achieve and maintain a healthy head of hair. Choose the right shampoo and conditioner Start your haircare journey by selecting the right shampoo and conditioner for your hair type. If you have oily hair, opt for a clarifying shampoo to remove excess oil. For dry or damaged hair, choose a hydrating, sulphate-free shampoo and a deep conditioning treatment. The conditioner should be applied mainly to the ends to prevent weighing down the roots. Mindful washing techniques Overwashing can strip your hair of its natural oils, leading to dryness and damage. Aim to wash your hair two to three times a week, adjusting based on your hair type and lifestyle. When washing, focus on massaging your scalp gently with your fingertips to stimulate blood flow and distribute natural oils.

The right water temperature Avoid using extremely hot water to wash your hair, as it can strip away natural oils and lead to dryness. Opt for lukewarm water instead. Finish with a cold water rinse to seal the hair cuticles and add shine. Regular trims for healthy ends Split ends can make your hair look dull and lifeless. Schedule regular trims every six to eight weeks to prevent split ends and promote healthy hair growth. This will also maintain your hairstyle’s shape and keep your locks looking fresh. Protect your hair from heat Styling tools like flat irons, curling irons and blow dryers can cause heat damage to your hair. Whenever possible, let your hair air-dry. When using styling tools, apply a heat-protectant spray to shield your strands from damage. Additionally, use the lowest heat setting that achieves your desired style.

Nourish from within Beautiful hair starts with a healthy diet. Ensure you are getting enough nutrients like vitamins A, C and E, along with biotin and omega-3 fatty acids. These nutrients contribute to strong, shiny hair. Include foods like fish, nuts, fruits and vegetables in your diet and stay hydrated by drinking plenty of water. Avoid tight hairstyles Constantly pulling your hair into tight ponytails or braids can lead to breakage and hair loss. Opt for looser styles that do not put excessive strain on your hair follicles. If you enjoy wearing your hair up, consider rotating styles and giving your hair breaks in between. Pamper your hair with treatments Treat your hair to nourishing masks and treatments regularly. Coconut oil, argan oil and honey can be excellent natural ingredients to add moisture and shine to your hair. Apply a deep conditioning treatment once a week to keep your locks hydrated and healthy. Protect your hair from the sun Just like your skin, your hair can be damaged by the sun’s harmful UV rays. Protect your hair by wearing a hat or using products that contain UV filters. This is particularly important if you spend a lot of time outdoors.