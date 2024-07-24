MOST people these days tend to look at their mobile phones to check the time but there is something to be said for strapping on an elegant wristwatch for that added sense of panache.

June to September is the fashion industry’s “summer season” and like clockwork (pun fully intended), watchmakers showcase their latest products to entice discerning consumers who value precision and stylish horology.

From watches for those wanting to leave an impression during social events to divers seeking the perfect timepiece for a deep underwater adventure, here are six companies with new collections.

Alain Delon

The search for the ideal accessory to enhance one’s daily ensemble ends here with the unforgettable Alain Delon Chronoracer AD484 series. The Chronoracer AD484 features a reliable and precise Japanese quartz chronograph movement, guaranteeing accurate timekeeping. This movement drives the date display and the central hands that indicate hours, minutes and seconds.

Using a high-quality, durable mineral crystal above the dial ensures time is displayed with exceptional clarity and witluminous paint on the hour, minute and seconds hands, the watch remains functional and readable even in low light.

This collection’s timepieces have a laser-etched solid caseback, enhancing their durability and protection. The theme of the watch is “versatile and casual”, with a durable, alligator-pattern leather strap and a matching engraved stainless-steel buckle for an adjustable fit.

The Chronoracer AD484 watches serve as essential accessories for the discerning, stylish gentleman, seamlessly enhancing the sophistication of his wardrobe. The series comes in four distinct colour options.

Bell and Ross

In 2024, Bell and Ross is pushing the limits of functionality even further with its new BR 03 Diver diving watch range of five models that combine technical and aesthetic improvements for optimum performance.

Perfected components such as a ceramic insert and an improved movement, guarantee increased durability and a power reserve extended to 54 hours. Its aesthetics have also been enhanced, with new typography and redesigned hands for optimal legibility even in the most extreme conditions.

With a new adaptable strap, Bell and Ross ensures a fit for all wrists. With its new BR 03 Diver, Bell and Ross is raising the standards for performance and legibility, offering divers an underwater experience.