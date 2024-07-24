MOST people these days tend to look at their mobile phones to check the time but there is something to be said for strapping on an elegant wristwatch for that added sense of panache.
June to September is the fashion industry’s “summer season” and like clockwork (pun fully intended), watchmakers showcase their latest products to entice discerning consumers who value precision and stylish horology.
From watches for those wanting to leave an impression during social events to divers seeking the perfect timepiece for a deep underwater adventure, here are six companies with new collections.
Alain Delon
The search for the ideal accessory to enhance one’s daily ensemble ends here with the unforgettable Alain Delon Chronoracer AD484 series. The Chronoracer AD484 features a reliable and precise Japanese quartz chronograph movement, guaranteeing accurate timekeeping. This movement drives the date display and the central hands that indicate hours, minutes and seconds.
Using a high-quality, durable mineral crystal above the dial ensures time is displayed with exceptional clarity and witluminous paint on the hour, minute and seconds hands, the watch remains functional and readable even in low light.
This collection’s timepieces have a laser-etched solid caseback, enhancing their durability and protection. The theme of the watch is “versatile and casual”, with a durable, alligator-pattern leather strap and a matching engraved stainless-steel buckle for an adjustable fit.
The Chronoracer AD484 watches serve as essential accessories for the discerning, stylish gentleman, seamlessly enhancing the sophistication of his wardrobe. The series comes in four distinct colour options.
Bell and Ross
In 2024, Bell and Ross is pushing the limits of functionality even further with its new BR 03 Diver diving watch range of five models that combine technical and aesthetic improvements for optimum performance.
Perfected components such as a ceramic insert and an improved movement, guarantee increased durability and a power reserve extended to 54 hours. Its aesthetics have also been enhanced, with new typography and redesigned hands for optimal legibility even in the most extreme conditions.
With a new adaptable strap, Bell and Ross ensures a fit for all wrists. With its new BR 03 Diver, Bell and Ross is raising the standards for performance and legibility, offering divers an underwater experience.
King Seiko
After the success of the King Seiko collection’s second design series, a new series inspired by a vintage design born in 1969 joins the King Seiko collection.
The watches feature a new multi-row bracelet with mirror-polishing and brushed finishing to achieve a quiet sparkle when it reflects light. Thanks to Seiko’s modern watch manufacturing techniques and the slimline Caliber 6L35 that powers the new creations, the watches achieve a svelte and comfortable thickness of 9.9mm.
The new series is offered with silver, purple and green dials representing modern Tokyo, the Edo period and the city’s natural greenery, respectively.
There is also a limited edition watch featuring a light blue-green dial with a textured pattern inspired by the scales of a rising dragon joining the main King Seiko collection in commemoration of Seiko 100-year anniversary.
Longines
After Longines launched its Pilot Majetek last year, the winged hourglass brand marked the return of a pilot’s watch with an emblematic design. This year, the Longines Pilot Majetek Pioneer Edition comes in dark grey and black. In a Grade Five titanium version, the Pioneer Edition is limited to 1,935 pieces that have been chronometer-certified by the Official Swiss Chronometer Testing Institute.
Combining bold design and cutting-edge technology, the Longines Pilot Majetek Pioneer Edition is powered by the exclusive Longines calibre L893.6.
The new model has a matte black grained dial while the hours are indicated by Arabic numerals treated with grey Super-LumiNova with bluish luminescence, accentuated by a railway-style minute track. Baton hands skim over them, also coated in grey Super-LumiNova with bluish luminescence.
Omega
Throughout time, the black dial has remained a watchmaking favourite that expresses simplicity and quiet luxury. This year, Omega continues that classic look in the Seamaster Aqua Terra collection, with three distinctive sizes and glossy black dials that are enriched with a slick lacquered finish.
The Aqua Terra is known as a symbol of Omega’s ocean-inspired style, with a symmetrical design that is reminiscent of the brand’s heritage diving watches.
The timepieces are modern in their own way, combined with Co-Axial Master Chronometer precision with integrated bracelets that feature redesigned rounded links for a contemporary and comfortable fit. For this new stainless steel range, the focus is on the black varnished dials. A choice that is appropriate for all occasions, from the boardroom to vacation getaways. The lacquered finish creates a sleek appearance unlike any other Aqua Terra and guarantees an eye-catching look at all hours of the day.
Poljot International
The new tourbillon Osem embodies the traditional classic design in line with the style of Poljot International. Meticulously crafted, the watch emphasises the craftsmanship and attention to detail that was put into its production such as its blued hands with luminous paint distinctly standing out from the dial. The 43mm stainless steel case features a sapphire crystal on the front and is water-resistant up to five atmospheric pressure.
Osem’s skeletonised and engraved manual winding movement includes a day-night indicator and a 24-hour display that can be set as a second time zone. With a power reserve of 40 hours and a limited edition of 100 pieces, the tourbillon presents itself as a elegantly-crafted masterpiece.