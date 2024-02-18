Symphony of artistry

A maestro in intersection of acting and choreography

IN a captivating rendezvous with theSun, the spotlight turns on Vemal Murugan, a dynamic force harmonising the world of acting and choreography. From his initiation into the industry as a stunt choreographer to his recent endeavours as a lead dancer and actor, Vemal’s journey unfolds with a rich tapestry of passion, challenges and a commitment to artistic excellence. Embarking on the odyssey Vemal’s artistic odyssey commenced with a black belt in Silambam and a love for dance since the age of 10. His entry into the industry as a stunt choreographer paved the way for a multifaceted career that includes dance choreography and acting. Inspired by his father’s legacy in stage acting and fuelled by the artistry of Prabhu Deva Master, Vemal embarked on a unique journey into the world of entertainment.

A delicate balancing act The intricacies of being both an actor and a choreographer unfold as Vemal shares the delicate art of balance. Driven by an unwavering passion, he navigates the challenges with finesse, drawing parallels between the expressive facets of dance and acting. For him, each role brings a distinct flavour, yet the synergy between the two crafts remains palpable. Triumph over trials Vemal confronts the challenges of choreographing for actors unfamiliar with dance and the demands of embodying intricate roles as an actor. A proponent of thorough preparation, he unveils the strategies that have allowed him to triumph over industry hurdles, ensuring a smooth creative process for both choreography and acting.

Whispers of inspiration The heartbeat of his creative process resonates with the cadence of cinema. Les Twins’ influence echoes through his dance, while actor Surya’s work acts as a guiding light for his acting endeavours. Movies, for him, are not just entertainment but a wellspring of inspiration that shapes his artistic expression. The pinnacle project In a groundbreaking moment, he takes centre stage in the music video Sempoi Kaigeh, not just as a choreographer but as the lead dancer and actor. This venture stands as a testament to his versatility and marks a milestone in his career. Crafting uniqueness He unveils the layers of his creative process, from the pivotal role of song selection in choreography to immersing himself in a character’s essence for acting roles. Each project, treated with fresh eyes, is a canvas waiting to be painted with uniqueness and memorability.

Wisdom for aspiring artisans For budding actors and choreographers, Vemal’s advice echoes the ethos of relentless practice and proactive self-promotion. Reflecting on his journey, he imparts insights about the value of understanding camera angles and editing — a wisdom he wishes he had embraced in his early days. Laughter amid challenges Vemal shares a behind-the-scenes tale, infusing laughter into the challenges of a fight scene. The unexpected hits during multiple takes became a memorable moment, embodying the camaraderie and unpredictability that define the creative process. Anticipating the future The curtain rises on Vemal’s future endeavours, teasing an upcoming series collaboration spanning India and Singapore. His fans can expect a kaleidoscope of roles, enriched with versatile acting, dynamic dances and exhilarating stunts. Evolution of entertainment With a visionary gaze, Vemal reflects on the industry’s transformation, envisioning a future where the integration of acting and choreography propels the local media scene to international acclaim.