Taschen unveils Spiderman Vol 2

IN the ever-expanding universe of comic book enthusiasts and collectors, there is a thrilling new addition that has sent ripples of excitement through the community, The Taschen Marvel Comics Library’s Spider-Man Vol. 2 (1965–1966).

Taschen’s recent unveiling marks the latest addition to its Marvel Comics Library series, extending the highly praised Spider-Man collection crafted by the legendary comic duo of Stan Lee and Steve Ditko.

In contrast to volume one, which immerses readers in the creation of the beloved web-slinger by the comic book maestros Lee and Ditko, the second volume, Amazing Spider-Man Stories, propels us into Spider-Man’s world as he confronts formidable adversaries like Doc Ock, Kraven and the Green Goblin.

Simultaneously, Peter Parker navigates the complexities of teenage romance in the final chapters of Lee and Ditko’s exceptional Amazing Spider-Man opus. This segment of the award-winning series meticulously replicates facsimile editions from top-tier comic books, serving as a fitting tribute that would undoubtedly win Aunt May’s approval.

The second issue of Amazing Spider-Man collects the final chapter of the duo’s epic adventure, featuring brand new arch-villains the Scorpion, Molten Man and the Crime-Master, return engagements with Kraven the Hunter and the Green Goblin and the three-part Master Planner Saga that reignited a feud with an iconic mystery villain and left behind what many comics critics declare to be the greatest superhero story of all time.