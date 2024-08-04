Team expands for fourth Witcher

NOW that Cyberpunk 2077 is done and dusted, particularly with the game being fixed from its broken state, developer and publisher CD Projekt is now redirecting its workforce and attention to “Polaris”, the tentative codename for the next title in The Witcher series.

During the company’s 2023 fiscal year earnings conference, CD Projekt joint CEO Michal revealed that the development team for the fourth Witcher game now has 403 staff, which constitutes two-thirds of CD Projekt work force.

“The Polaris team, on the other hand, has grown to over 400 developers, reaching its target size for entering the production phase. This is scheduled for the second half of the year,” Nowakowski said.

Due to staff being shifted towards Polaris and other projects, Cyberpunk 2077 only has 17 staff working on supporting the game.

The ongoing Witcher spin-off, codenamed Project Sirius, maintains its team of under 40 staff.

In related news, the company is also looking into the possibility of licensing out its Cyberpunk or The Witcher IP for mobile gaming. This was revealed in the question and answer segment after the earnings conference.

“Have you considered licensing either of your big IPs to third parties to make mobile games?” a caller asked.

Nowakowski revealed that nothing is set in stone as CD Projekt is still looking at the feasibility of it.

“The answer is yes, we are considering such a move. In fact, we were pursuing, through conversations, opportunities like that. We have nothing to announce just yet, but when the time comes, we would,” he said.