The road less travelled

Explore Cambodia’s lesser-known treasures for a unique tourist experience

WHILE Cambodia’s renowned landmarks like Angkor Wat and Phnom Penh draw countless visitors, the country has an abundance of lesser-known destinations awaiting discovery. Enjoy a journey off the beaten path to uncover the soulful essence of Cambodia, where hidden gems define the true charm of this captivating land.

Kampong Cham Nestled along the banks of the Mekong River, Kampong Cham beckons with its serene ambience and rich culture. Here, time seems to stand still as one wanders through quaint villages, adorned with traditional wooden houses and vibrant markets. The real charm of Kampong Cham lies in its authenticity. Engage with friendly locals as one wanders through the streets, savouring the aroma of freshly brewed coffee and indulging in street food delicacies. Do not miss the opportunity to cycle across the iconic bamboo bridge, offering panoramic views of the majestic Mekong.

Preah Vihear Temple Venture to the northern reaches of Cambodia, where the ancient Preah Vihear Temple stands as a testament to the country’s rich heritage. Perched atop a cliff overlooking the sprawling plains below, this Unesco World Heritage Site exudes an aura of mystery and glory. Travel through dense jungles and rugged terrain to reach the temple complex, where intricate carvings and towering spires await discovery. As one gazes at the breathtaking views from the temple’s steep perch, immerse in the spirituality that penetrates this sacred site. Phnom Kulen Escape hectic urban life as one retreats to the serene embrace of Phnom Kulen. Tucked away in the flourishing forests of northern Cambodia, this hidden gem promises a tranquil sanctuary for weary souls. Immerse in the natural beauty of the surroundings as one treks through jungle trails and crystal-clear waterfalls. Take a refreshing dip in the sacred pools believed to hold mystical powers, rejuvenating body and spirit alike. Koh Rong Samloem For those seeking a tropical escape, look no further than the pristine shores of Koh Rong Samloem. Situated off the coast of Sihanoukville, this secluded island paradise offers a peaceful retreat amid blue waters and white sands. Indulge in a load of water activities, from snorkelling in between vibrant coral reefs to kayaking along secluded coves. As the sun sets, bask in the serenity of island life, where the only soundtrack is the gentle lapping of waves against the shore. Ratanakiri Venture to the northeastern province of Ratanakiri, where untamed wilderness and indigenous culture await discovery. Explore rainforests and cascading waterfalls, encountering exotic wildlife and breathtaking landscapes at every turn. Immerse in the culture of the local hill tribes, learning about their customs and traditions passed down through generations. Trek through remote villages, where traditional longhouses dot the landscape and friendly smiles welcome visitors with open arms.