The Rose’s ‘Dawn to Dusk’ tour comes to KL

RENOWNED South Korean indie rock quartet, The Rose, is set to make a highly anticipated return to Malaysia as part of their ‘Dawn to Dusk’ World Tour.
The band will be performing at Mega Star Arena, Kuala Lumpur, on January 31, marking their first appearance in the country in years.
Organized by Lo-Fi Entertainment, this concert is a pivotal stop on their broader Asian tour, which includes destinations like Jakarta, Manila, Mumbai, and Seoul in the following months.
Following the Asian leg, The Rose is poised to embark on an extensive 16-date European tour, commencing at the Sporthalle in Hamburg, Germany. The tour will further cover Germany, Finland, Hungary, the UK, and various other locations, extending into early April with a finale at the Zenith in Paris, France.
The ‘Dawn to Dusk’ World Tour began in October 2023 with a successful North American leg, featuring 17 shows across the United States and Canada.
Under their label Windfall in collaboration with Transparent Arts, The Rose has garnered fame for emotionally charged songs like Back to Me, Red, She’s in the Rain, and their debut single Sorry.
The band’s members—vocalist and guitarist Kim Woosung, keyboardist and vocalist Park Dojoon, drummer Lee Hajoon, and bassist Lee Jaehyeong—originally met through the busking scene in Seoul.
Each member has also made individual contributions to the industry, with Woosung collaborating with Ryuichi Sakamoto and featuring in an Ali Wong-led animated series, while Dojoon, Hajoon, and Jaehyeong have made appearances in K-dramas and web series.
Having performed at prestigious events like Lollapalooza, Montreux Jazz Festival, and BST Hyde Park, The Rose was named Band of the Year at Brazil’s Prêmio Annual K4US in 2022. Their notable albums include Heal, Dual, Void and Dawn, along with chart-topping singles.
Ticket sales for The Rose Dawn to Dusk Tour in Kuala Lumpur 2024 begin on January 6, 2024, through www.ticketingtix.com at the following prices, subject to RM4 processing fee.
The VIP package, priced at RM898, provides exclusive benefits for the first 300 buyers, including early entry, a soundcheck experience, a Q&A session, an official Lanyard, a poster, The Rose guitar pick pack, and a sample of The Rose’s upcoming fragrance, ‘Black Rose’.
Additional ticket categories range from RM598 (CAT 1) to RM298 (CAT 3). VVIP and VVVIP tickets can be exclusively purchased through The Rosarium App, offering additional perks for the first 104 buyers, such as meet and greet photo opportunities, a signature with a poster, and a VVIP merch bundle.