The Rose’s ‘Dawn to Dusk’ tour comes to KL

RENOWNED South Korean indie rock quartet, The Rose, is set to make a highly anticipated return to Malaysia as part of their ‘Dawn to Dusk’ World Tour.

The band will be performing at Mega Star Arena, Kuala Lumpur, on January 31, marking their first appearance in the country in years.

Organized by Lo-Fi Entertainment, this concert is a pivotal stop on their broader Asian tour, which includes destinations like Jakarta, Manila, Mumbai, and Seoul in the following months.

Following the Asian leg, The Rose is poised to embark on an extensive 16-date European tour, commencing at the Sporthalle in Hamburg, Germany. The tour will further cover Germany, Finland, Hungary, the UK, and various other locations, extending into early April with a finale at the Zenith in Paris, France.

The ‘Dawn to Dusk’ World Tour began in October 2023 with a successful North American leg, featuring 17 shows across the United States and Canada.