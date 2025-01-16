THE office of theSun was abuzz with festive cheer as Tiger Beer joined the team to celebrate and usher in the Year of the Snake. The event, centred on Tiger Beer’s Chinese New Year (CNY) campaign “Together We Roar”, highlighted the partnership between theSun and Heineken Malaysia Bhd while inspiring everyone to embrace boldness, unity and prosperity. This year, Heineken Malaysia sought to connect communities through on-ground activations, collaborations and festive traditions.
As part of its annual custom, Heineken Malaysia managing director Martijn Van Keulen led its management team on a visit to theSun office in Petaling Jaya. theSun’s printing factory came alive with lion and tiger dance performances, featuring vibrant colours and spirited movements. The lions brought blessings of fortune and prosperity to staff present, a tradition deeply rooted in Chinese culture, conveying the warding off of negative energies and the welcoming of good luck.
The celebrations began with the exchange of tokens of appreciation between Van Keulen and theSun executive director Adam Ong, symbolising the strength of their collaboration and shared successes over the years.
A memorable highlight was the lively toast of beers. Both teams raised their bottles to courage, growth and a prosperous year ahead, setting the tone for the joyful festivities that followed. Leaders and attendees also gathered for the yee sang tossing ceremony, with cheers ringing across the factory. Tiger Beer also organised an engaging activity for theSun’s employees. Participants enjoyed themselves and walked away with delightful gifts, making the celebration memorable.
As both teams bid farewell to the past year and embraced the new one, the celebration underscored the shared value of progress. Together, they roared louder, bolder and stronger into the Year of the Snake.