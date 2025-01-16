Festive celebration of unity, prosperity

THE office of theSun was abuzz with festive cheer as Tiger Beer joined the team to celebrate and usher in the Year of the Snake. The event, centred on Tiger Beer’s Chinese New Year (CNY) campaign “Together We Roar”, highlighted the partnership between theSun and Heineken Malaysia Bhd while inspiring everyone to embrace boldness, unity and prosperity. This year, Heineken Malaysia sought to connect communities through on-ground activations, collaborations and festive traditions.

As part of its annual custom, Heineken Malaysia managing director Martijn Van Keulen led its management team on a visit to theSun office in Petaling Jaya. theSun’s printing factory came alive with lion and tiger dance performances, featuring vibrant colours and spirited movements. The lions brought blessings of fortune and prosperity to staff present, a tradition deeply rooted in Chinese culture, conveying the warding off of negative energies and the welcoming of good luck. The celebrations began with the exchange of tokens of appreciation between Van Keulen and theSun executive director Adam Ong, symbolising the strength of their collaboration and shared successes over the years.