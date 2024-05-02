AS the Chinese New Year holidays approach, consider indulging in the timeless allure of one of gaming’s most iconic series, Final Fantasy VII.

It sets the perfect stage for the eagerly awaited release of Final Fantasy VII Rebirth, exclusively available on PlayStation 5 (PS5).

As the sequel to 2020’s Final Fantasy VII Remake, a lot is riding on the game, as it will cover a huge chunk of the middle portion of the original game.

Due to the series’ sprawling saga, officially known as the Compilation of Final Fantasy VII, this article will briefly touch on everything from 1997’s Final Fantasy VII (FF7) up to the aforementioned remake in a spoiler-free, chronological manner.

The beginning

After six Final Fantasy games that used 2D sprite graphics, Japanese developer Square stepped up their game development by harnessing the first PlayStation’s hardware to develop and release FF7 using 3D graphics in 1997.

Lauded as one of the best games not just for that year but decades thereafter, FF7 focuses on the story of Cloud Strife, a mercenary hired by the eco-terrorist cell Avalanche to conduct missions against the Shinra Electric Power Company.

One of their missions eventually throws the group into a globe-trotting mission to end not only the Shinra Electric Power Company but also Sephiroth, the game’s main villain and a byproduct of the company’s illegal activities.

FF7 is firmly embedded in modern pop culture for its endlessly riveting story that is full of twists and turns and its characters are just as iconic now as they were when the game first released.

For those who want to play the original FF7, it is available on the PlayStation Store for the PlayStation 4 (PS4) and PS5 for RM61.