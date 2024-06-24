TikTok sensation transforming domestic football

Influencer harnesses social media to boost sport’s popularity locally

Imran was invited to the football museum in Dormund, Germany. – PICS COURTESY OF IMRAN SAJAHAN

IMRAN Sajahan, 22, hailing from Selangor and currently a student of Ecology and Biodiversity at Universiti Malaya, has always been obsessed with football. His journey into content creation was fuelled by an undying passion for the sport and inspired by his idol Cristiano Ronaldo. “Watching him become the legend he is today inspired me to become a football content creator,” he shared. While many might wonder why he did not pursue a career as a footballer, Imran’s self-awareness and honesty stand out. “Some people might ask why you don’t use your passion for football to become a footballer and the simple answer to that question is that I’m not good enough. “But that doesn’t mean just because I’m not good enough at playing football, I can’t do something else that is related to football.”

TikTok power Imran’s choice of platform – TikTok, was not random. He recognised its massive influence and potential to reach a broad audience. “TikTok is the fastest-growing app in the world right now, and it’s the most relevant app as of now,” he noted. Imran believes that TikTok has played a significant role in elevating the visibility of football in Malaysia, especially among the younger generation. “There are so many football fans in Malaysia that are crazy about football just as much as I am. “But when it comes to Malaysian football, they can’t even name all the starting players that represent the Malaysia national team. And this is where TikTok can help reach these football fans, help them learn a few things about Malaysian football and finally make them love Malaysian football just as much as they love European football.”

Community engagement As an ambassador for various football programmes in Malaysia, Imran emphasises the importance of grassroots development and accessible infrastructure. “First and foremost, we need to focus on grassroots development programmes. This means introducing football at a young age, whether it’s through school programmes or community clubs.” He also highlighted the need for better facilities. “Having the right facilities in place is essential for nurturing talent. Even for me as a content creator, I often face a problem when I need a field to shoot my content because good quality fields are really limited.” Imran’s collaborations with local football clubs like KL City FC have been pivotal in bridging the gap between professional football and fans. “I have collaborated with KL City FC a few times, and they have helped me achieve a few of my goals,” he said. His content, ranging from podcasts with players to football challenges, has garnered significant attention and helped bring the club closer to the fans. For instance, Imran created a podcast with players like Giancarlo Gallifuoco and Paulo Josue, which received positive feedback. “This type of content makes many Malaysian football fans recognise KL City FC and start to have an interest in the club as they can see how friendly and entertaining the KL City players are.”

Humanising heroes One of Imran’s most impactful initiatives is making football more accessible to the community. “I plan to provide footballs to those in need,” he explained. By ensuring that every aspiring footballer has access to proper equipment, he aims to foster a love for the sport from a young age. “This contributes significantly to grassroots development,” he added. Imran believes that content creators play a crucial role in connecting professional football players with their fans, especially in the digital age. “The videos I created show the side of football that many football lovers will dream to experience,” he pointed out. By showcasing the personalities and day-to-day lives of football players, he humanises them and makes them more relatable to fans. According to Imran, the Malaysian League can leverage the influence of content creators to increase fan engagement. “My content helps to show the different sides of football that football lovers love to see,” he reiterated. Drawing parallels to international football marketing strategies, he points out how European clubs use content creators to maintain fan interest and engagement.