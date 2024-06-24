TikTok sensation transforming domestic football

IMRAN Sajahan, 22, hailing from Selangor and currently a student of Ecology and Biodiversity at Universiti Malaya, has always been obsessed with football.
His journey into content creation was fuelled by an undying passion for the sport and inspired by his idol Cristiano Ronaldo.
“Watching him become the legend he is today inspired me to become a football content creator,” he shared.
While many might wonder why he did not pursue a career as a footballer, Imran’s self-awareness and honesty stand out.
“Some people might ask why you don’t use your passion for football to become a footballer and the simple answer to that question is that I’m not good enough.
“But that doesn’t mean just because I’m not good enough at playing football, I can’t do something else that is related to football.”
TikTok power
Imran’s choice of platform – TikTok, was not random. He recognised its massive influence and potential to reach a broad audience.
“TikTok is the fastest-growing app in the world right now, and it’s the most relevant app as of now,” he noted.
Imran believes that TikTok has played a significant role in elevating the visibility of football in Malaysia, especially among the younger generation.
“There are so many football fans in Malaysia that are crazy about football just as much as I am.
“But when it comes to Malaysian football, they can’t even name all the starting players that represent the Malaysia national team. And this is where TikTok can help reach these football fans, help them learn a few things about Malaysian football and finally make them love Malaysian football just as much as they love European football.”
Community engagement
As an ambassador for various football programmes in Malaysia, Imran emphasises the importance of grassroots development and accessible infrastructure.
“First and foremost, we need to focus on grassroots development programmes. This means introducing football at a young age, whether it’s through school programmes or community clubs.”
He also highlighted the need for better facilities.
“Having the right facilities in place is essential for nurturing talent. Even for me as a content creator, I often face a problem when I need a field to shoot my content because good quality fields are really limited.”
Imran’s collaborations with local football clubs like KL City FC have been pivotal in bridging the gap between professional football and fans.
“I have collaborated with KL City FC a few times, and they have helped me achieve a few of my goals,” he said.
His content, ranging from podcasts with players to football challenges, has garnered significant attention and helped bring the club closer to the fans.
For instance, Imran created a podcast with players like Giancarlo Gallifuoco and Paulo Josue, which received positive feedback.
“This type of content makes many Malaysian football fans recognise KL City FC and start to have an interest in the club as they can see how friendly and entertaining the KL City players are.”
Humanising heroes
One of Imran’s most impactful initiatives is making football more accessible to the community.
“I plan to provide footballs to those in need,” he explained.
By ensuring that every aspiring footballer has access to proper equipment, he aims to foster a love for the sport from a young age.
“This contributes significantly to grassroots development,” he added.
Imran believes that content creators play a crucial role in connecting professional football players with their fans, especially in the digital age.
“The videos I created show the side of football that many football lovers will dream to experience,” he pointed out.
By showcasing the personalities and day-to-day lives of football players, he humanises them and makes them more relatable to fans.
According to Imran, the Malaysian League can leverage the influence of content creators to increase fan engagement.
“My content helps to show the different sides of football that football lovers love to see,” he reiterated.
Drawing parallels to international football marketing strategies, he points out how European clubs use content creators to maintain fan interest and engagement.
Vision for Malaysian football
Imran’s partnership with Puma has been a game-changer for his mission to elevate football awareness in Malaysia.
“Being a Puma ambassador is something I still can’t believe I have achieved,” he stated proudly.
Through events like the CEO Fifa futsal showdown, sponsored by Puma, he has managed to bring football closer to the community and raise awareness about local talent.
Reflecting on a memorable collaboration, Imran talks about his experience with Richard Chin, an English footballer.
“After I created a few pieces of content with him and all of it went viral, a few months later Chin finally joined the Malaysia national team,” he recalled.
This, he believes, demonstrates the power of content creation in shaping football careers.
Looking ahead, Imran has ambitious goals for Malaysian football.
“My aspiration for Malaysian football in the next five years is deeply rooted in seeing the sport flourish at every level across the country,” he declared.
He aims to inspire a new generation of fans and players through engaging content and strategic collaborations with clubs and organisations.
Ultimately, Imran’s vision is to see Malaysian football reach new heights of success and recognition both domestically and internationally.
“Through dedication, passion and collaboration, I am confident that we can make this vision a reality and create a brighter future for Malaysian football,” he said with optimism.
Imran’s journey from a football enthusiast to a significant influencer in the Malaysian football scene is a testament to the power of passion and creativity. His innovative use of TikTok to engage fans and his efforts to improve grassroots football highlights his commitment to the sport. As Imran continues to leverage his platform to inspire and connect with fans, the future of Malaysian football looks promising.