Toxic online role models?

THE Netflix series Adolescence has sparked critical conversations about modern male rage and online radicalisation, particularly highlighting how impressionable young boys can be drawn into toxic ideologies through digital platforms.
The show’s raw depiction of teenage vulnerability sheds light on a pressing issue: the alarming ease with which young boys can be influenced by online figures and broader communities within the “manosphere”, an ecosystem of male-dominated forums that promote hyper-masculinity and anti-feminist beliefs.
One of the most striking revelations in the hit series is the role of parental blind spots in enabling this digital indoctrination, where many parents are in the dark over the extent to which their children are exposed to radical content online.
Algorithms on popular platforms such as YouTube, TikTok and Instagram are finely tuned to keep users engaged, often leading boys down a rabbit hole of aggressive and misogynistic content.
For parents, understanding the signs of online radicalisation is critical in protecting their children from harmful ideologies.
Digital gateway
According to a study by the Pew Research Centre in 2024, adolescents today spend an average of seven hours a day online. Much of this time is unmonitored, giving influencers and algorithm-driven content free rein to shape beliefs and behaviours.
Influencers such as Andrew Tate, who promote a lifestyle rooted in hyper-masculinity and dominance over women, have amassed millions of followers, many of whom are teenage boys seeking role models. The allure of figures such as Tate is their promise of control and power in a world where many young men feel marginalised or misunderstood.
Adolescence illustrates this through its protagonist Jamie, whose slow descent into radical online communities goes unnoticed by his well-meaning but digitally disconnected parents. His father’s belief that Jamie is simply “spending time with his friends online” is emblematic of a common parental blind spot, where they confuse digital engagement with harmless socialising.
In reality, Jamie is absorbing, whether intentionally or otherwise, hours of content that distorts his perception of masculinity and women, priming him for deeper ideological indoctrination.
Recognising warning signs
Parents often lack the digital literacy to recognise signs of online radicalisation. Changes in behaviour, such as increased aggression, withdrawal from family activities and shifts in language that reflect misogynistic or extremist viewpoints, can indicate deeper issues.
Seemingly subtle changes, such as a sudden interest in certain influencers or a reluctance to discuss online activities, should not be ignored.
However, the biggest red flag is simply language, such as “red-pilled”, “alpha male” or derogatory terms aimed at women and marginalised groups.
These terms are prevalent within manosphere communities and are indicative of exposure to radical content. Additionally, boys who are being influenced by these ideologies often express disdain for feminism and may demonstrate heightened hostility towards women and LGBTQ+ individuals.
Building digital awareness
To counter these influences, experts recommend that parents take an active role in understanding their children’s online world. Open conversations about online content, “influencers” and digital communities are crucial.
Rather than approaching these discussions with judgement or alarm, parents are encouraged to listen and engage thoughtfully. Asking questions such as, “What do you find interesting about that YouTuber?” or “How does that influencer make you feel about yourself and others?” can open dialogue without shutting it down from the get-go.
Parental controls and monitoring tools are also valuable, but they should not replace meaningful dialogue. Social media platforms now allow for parental oversight, providing insights into the types of content children are consuming.
However, digital literacy goes beyond wantonly imposing restrictions. It is about educating boys to critically evaluate the content they engage with and understand its impact.
Role of schools, community
Educators and community leaders also have a role to play in combating online radicalisation. Workshops that focus on digital literacy, critical thinking and understanding online propaganda can help students navigate the ever-increasing complex digital landscape.
Community programmes aimed at boys and young men can provide healthy role models and spaces to discuss masculinity in non-toxic ways. Engaging fathers in these discussions is particularly effective, as many young boys seek male role models for guidance on masculinity.
Collective effort
The narrative presented in Adolescence is a sobering reminder that online radicalisation does not occur in silo nor is it confined to fringe corners of the internet.
It is a growing issue that demands collective action by every stakeholder, such as parents, educators and community leaders to work together to dismantle the toxic ideologies perpetuated by online influencers and provide young men with the tools to navigate the digital world responsibly.
Most importantly, parents must recognise that online engagement is not separate from real-world development. What boys consume online shapes their beliefs, attitudes and behaviours offline. By addressing these blind spots, parents can play a crucial role in safeguarding their children from the dangerous pull of online radicalisation.