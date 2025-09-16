Toxic online role models?

THE Netflix series Adolescence has sparked critical conversations about modern male rage and online radicalisation, particularly highlighting how impressionable young boys can be drawn into toxic ideologies through digital platforms.

The show’s raw depiction of teenage vulnerability sheds light on a pressing issue: the alarming ease with which young boys can be influenced by online figures and broader communities within the “manosphere”, an ecosystem of male-dominated forums that promote hyper-masculinity and anti-feminist beliefs.

One of the most striking revelations in the hit series is the role of parental blind spots in enabling this digital indoctrination, where many parents are in the dark over the extent to which their children are exposed to radical content online.

Algorithms on popular platforms such as YouTube, TikTok and Instagram are finely tuned to keep users engaged, often leading boys down a rabbit hole of aggressive and misogynistic content.

For parents, understanding the signs of online radicalisation is critical in protecting their children from harmful ideologies.

Digital gateway

According to a study by the Pew Research Centre in 2024, adolescents today spend an average of seven hours a day online. Much of this time is unmonitored, giving influencers and algorithm-driven content free rein to shape beliefs and behaviours.

Influencers such as Andrew Tate, who promote a lifestyle rooted in hyper-masculinity and dominance over women, have amassed millions of followers, many of whom are teenage boys seeking role models. The allure of figures such as Tate is their promise of control and power in a world where many young men feel marginalised or misunderstood.

Adolescence illustrates this through its protagonist Jamie, whose slow descent into radical online communities goes unnoticed by his well-meaning but digitally disconnected parents. His father’s belief that Jamie is simply “spending time with his friends online” is emblematic of a common parental blind spot, where they confuse digital engagement with harmless socialising.

In reality, Jamie is absorbing, whether intentionally or otherwise, hours of content that distorts his perception of masculinity and women, priming him for deeper ideological indoctrination.