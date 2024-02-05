Tropicana Alam Flash Raya concert draws large crowd

Anuar Zain entertains the crowd with his well-known hits.

Tropicana Corp Bhd recently hosted its largest Raya concert at Tropicana Alam, Puncak Alam, drawing an over 5,000-strong crowd. In collaboration with Warner Music Malaysia and radio partners Hot FM and Kool 101, the Ikatan Merentasi Generasi Flash Raya Concert 2024 featured a star-studded lineup of performances by Anuar Zain, Dayang Nurfaizqah, Andi Bernadee, Syamel, Tuju, Bunga and Masdo.

The concert was hosted by emcees Fizi Ali, who is Hot FM radio presenter, and Sherry Alhadad, a comedian cum actress.

Tropicana managing director of marketing and sales and business development Ixora Ang said tying it all together with the notion of Ikatan Merentasi Generasi and its Redefining the Art of Living mantra, community members, friends and families came together to enjoy the activities and show.

“A wonderful and joyous time, this concert was held amid our new property launch, Avisa Residences, the two-storey modern terrace development at Tropicana Alam,” said Ang.