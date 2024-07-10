Tuna treasures

TUNA is a fish rich in protein and omega-3 fatty acids, making it a healthy choice for many Asian dishes. Tuna can be made into a variety of delicious dishes.
Here are five mouthwatering Asian tuna recipes that are easy to prepare for any occasion.
Tuna sambal
Sambal is a popular condiment in Southeast Asia, especially in Malaysia and Indonesia. It is known for its fiery heat and tangy flavour, which complements the tuna.
Ingredients
1 can of tuna
2 tablespoons of sambal
1 onion, finely sliced
2 garlic cloves, minced
1 teaspoon of tamarind paste
Salt and sugar to taste
2 tablespoons of oil
Instructions
1. Heat the oil in a pan and saute the onion until soft.
2. Add the garlic and cook for another minute.
3. Stir in the sambal and tamarind paste. Cook for two minutes.
4. Add the tuna, breaking it into chunks.
5. Season with salt and sugar, and cook for five to seven minutes until the tuna absorbs the sambal.
6. Serve hot with rice or bread.
Tuna curry
Tuna curry is a comforting dish that combines the warmth of spices with the richness of coconut milk, making it a hearty meal.
Ingredients
1 can of tuna
1 onion, diced
2 of tomatoes, chopped
1 of tablespoon curry powder
1 of teaspoon cumin
1 of teaspoon coriander powder
1 cup of coconut milk
2 tablespoons of oil
Salt to taste
Instructions
1. Heat oil in a pan and saute the onions until golden.
2. Add tomatoes and cook until soft.
3. Stir in curry powder, cumin and coriander. Cook for one minute.
4. Add the tuna and mix well.
5. Pour in the coconut milk, simmer for 10 minutes.
6. Season with salt and serve with steamed rice.
Tuna and coconut milk stew
This dish blends the creamy richness of coconut milk with the robust flavour of tuna, creating a comforting and flavourful stew that pairs well with rice.
Ingredients
1 can of tuna
1 cup of coconut milk
1 onion, chopped
2 garlic cloves, minced
1-inch piece of ginger, grated
1 green chili, sliced
1 teaspoon of turmeric powder
1 teaspoon of cumin powder
1 tablespoon of oil
Salt to taste
Fresh coriander for garnish
Instructions
1. Heat the oil in a pot and saute the onions until soft.
2. Add the garlic, ginger and green chili and cook for two minutes.
3. Stir in the turmeric and cumin powders, cooking until fragrant.
4. Pour in the coconut milk and bring to a simmer.
5. Add the canned tuna and gently stir to combine.
6. Simmer for five to seven minutes until the stew thickens slightly.
7. Season with salt and garnish with fresh coriander. Serve hot with rice or flatbread.
Tuna masala
Inspired by Indian cuisine, this tuna masala dish is spiced with aromatic herbs, making it a great treat.
Ingredients
1 can of tuna
1 onion, chopped
1 teaspoon of turmeric powder
1 teaspoon of garam masala
1 teaspoon of chilli powder
2 tomatoes, chopped
1 tablespoon of oil
Salt to taste
Instructions
1. Heat oil in a pan and saute the onions until translucent.
2. Add the turmeric, garam masala and chili powder, cooking for two minutes.
3. Stir in the tomatoes and cook until soft.
4. Add the tuna and mix well.
5. Season with salt and let it cook for five to seven minutes until well combined.
6. Serve with chapati or rice.
Tuna with ginger soy sauce
This simple yet flavour-packed tuna recipe is popular in many East Asian countries. The combination of ginger and soy sauce brings out the delicate flavours of the tuna.
Ingredients
1 can of tuna
2 tablespoons of soy sauce
1 tablespoon of grated ginger
1 tablespoon of rice vinegar
1 teaspoon of sugar
1 tablespoon of oil
1 green onion, chopped for garnish
Instructions
1. In a pan, heat oil and add the grated ginger. Saute for one minute.
2. Stir in the soy sauce, rice vinegar and sugar. Cook until the sauce thickens slightly.
3. Add the tuna, breaking it into chunks and coat it well with the sauce.
4. Cook for three to five minutes until heated through.
5. Garnish with chopped green onion and serve with steamed rice or noodles.