Tuna treasures

TUNA is a fish rich in protein and omega-3 fatty acids, making it a healthy choice for many Asian dishes. Tuna can be made into a variety of delicious dishes.

Here are five mouthwatering Asian tuna recipes that are easy to prepare for any occasion.

Tuna sambal

Sambal is a popular condiment in Southeast Asia, especially in Malaysia and Indonesia. It is known for its fiery heat and tangy flavour, which complements the tuna.

Ingredients

1 can of tuna

2 tablespoons of sambal

1 onion, finely sliced

2 garlic cloves, minced

1 teaspoon of tamarind paste

Salt and sugar to taste

2 tablespoons of oil

Instructions

1. Heat the oil in a pan and saute the onion until soft.

2. Add the garlic and cook for another minute.

3. Stir in the sambal and tamarind paste. Cook for two minutes.

4. Add the tuna, breaking it into chunks.

5. Season with salt and sugar, and cook for five to seven minutes until the tuna absorbs the sambal.

6. Serve hot with rice or bread.