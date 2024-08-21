Ultimate K-drama binge list for August

After a notable appearance in the second season of D.P., versatile actor Jin-Hee takes on a new role as the enigmatic Byron Mu-Jin. In a dramatic plot twist, he resurfaces in the lives of his ex-wife Geum Ye-Yeon (Ji-Soo) and their daughter Byeon Mi-Rae (Na-Eun), 14 years after a devastating bankruptcy led to their separation. The once-struggling family is left stunned when Mu-Jin returns, not as a defeated man, but as a wildly successful billionaire. His unexpected transformation sets the stage for a captivating story filled with intrigue and high-stakes drama.

Former tennis star Lee Goon (Jae-Joong) is shattered by a career-ending injury. His confidence in ruins, he becomes a shadow of his former self. As a last resort, his girlfriend Kyeong Joo-Yeon (Se-Yeon), a psychiatrist specialising in brain research, employs an experimental memory-altering technique to restore his self-belief. With his past wiped clean, Lee Goon embarks on a gruelling journey to reclaim his tennis glory, guided by the unwavering support of Joo-Yeon.

HERE is a sneak peek at some of the most anticipated K-dramas hitting your screens this month. Get ready to update your binge list for August! These upcoming shows are sure to keep you entertained.

Your Honour

Premiere date: Au 12 on ENA

Starring: Son Hyun-joo, Kim Myung-min

In the gritty metropolis of Woowon City, a high-stakes battle unfolds between two formidable adversaries: Judge Song Pan Ho and the enigmatic leader of a ruthless criminal syndicate. Both men, driven by a primal instinct to protect their children, find themselves on a collision course that will shake the city to its core. Judge Song, a beacon of hope for the city’s oppressed, is forced to abandon his principles as he delves into the underworld to shield his child from harm. On the other side, the hardened gang leader, once consumed by darkness, undergoes a transformation, driven by a newfound paternal love.

Perfect Family

Premiere date: Aug 14 on KBS2

Starring: Park Ju-Hyun, Yoon Se-Ah, Kim Byung-Chul, Kim Young-Dae

The facade of a perfect family crumbles under the weight of tragedy as a shocking murder exposes deep-seated tensions between a father, mother and daughter.

The Tyrant

Premiere date: Aug 14 on Disney+ Hotstar

Starring: Cha Seung-Won, Kim Seon-Ho, Kim Kang-Woo, Jo Yoon-Soo

Former agent Im Sang (Seung-Won), government agency bureau director Choi (Seon-Ho) and foreign intelligence operative Paul (Kang-Woo) find themselves in a deadly game of cat and mouse. The prize? A missing bioweapon with the potential to cause global devastation. In a high-octane race against time, they must work together to locate and secure the weapon before it falls into the wrong hands.

Black Out

Premiere date: Aug 16 on MBC

Starring: Byun Yo-Han, Ko Jun

After serving 10 years for a murder he cannot recall, a wrongfully convicted man teams up with a detective to uncover the truth in this adaptation of a Japanese novel.

DNA Lover

Premiere date: Aug 17 on TV Chosun

Starring: Choi Siwon, Jung In-Sun

Dr Shim Yeon-woo, a womaniser with a heart of gold, finds himself entangled with Han So-Jin, a dedicated DNA researcher on a quest for genetic love. Their clashing personalities and unexpected connection create a whirlwind of comedic situations.

Love Next Door

Premiere date: Aug 17 on tvN and Netflix

Starring: Jung Hae-In, Jung So-Min, Kim Ji-Eun, Yun Ji-On

Bae Seok-Ryu is determined to leave her troubled past behind and start anew. Fate intervenes when she reconnects with Choi Seung-Hyo, the successful architect she once knew. Can they overcome their history and find a way forward together?

Pachinko (Season Two)

Premiere date: Aug 23 on Apple TV+

Starring: Kim Min-Ha, Lee Min-Ho, Youn Yuh-Jung

From the tumultuous years of World War II to the hopeful dawn of a new era, this poignant story follows the enduring spirit of a Korean family as they navigate love, loss and the challenges of cultural displacement.