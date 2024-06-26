Unintended comic value

Poor stab at horror genre leads to farcical comedy film

The true terror lies not within the supernatural elements of the film, but in the sheer absurdity of its execution. – PICS COURTESY OF NETFLIX

FROM the moment Anak Perjanjian Syaitan 2 (Offspring of the Devil’s Pact 2) begins, audiences are plunged into a world where the true terror lies not within the supernatural elements of the film, but in the sheer absurdity of its execution.

Directed by Ahmad Idham, this Malaysian horror flick tries to follow in the footsteps of its predecessor but ends up stumbling into a laughable mess. Watching this film is akin to witnessing water boil, a mundane process infinitely more thrilling than the movie’s plot. Labyrinth of lunacy The story centres on Azlinda, played by Eyka Farhana, a young woman plagued by a so-called anxiety disorder that she staunchly believes is linked to her parents’ ominous past. This belief sets her on a quest against ethereal beings, leading her to seek guidance from Ustaz Taha (Alif Satar). What follows is a series of events so poorly stitched together that one might suspect the script was written by someone playing Mad Libs. Azlinda’s struggle of battling against dark forces, quickly devolves into a chaotic sequence of scenes that would make even the most hardened horror enthusiasts burst into fits of laughter. From her dramatic confrontations with unseen entities to the inexplicable decisions made by every character, the plot offers no respite from its relentless absurdity.

Masterclass in mediocrity Eyka’s portrayal of Azlinda is commendable in its consistency – consistently wooden, that is. Her attempts to convey fear and determination come off as exaggerated pantomime, providing unintentional comic relief at every turn. Alif, as the well-meaning Ustaz Taha, delivers his lines with a gravitas that seems hilariously misplaced in a film so devoid of genuine tension. Fasha Sandha as Ustazah Jamilah and the supporting cast, including Azlan Komeng, Azizah Mahzan and Dian P. Ramlee, contribute to the comedic atmosphere with their overly earnest performances. Special mention goes to Z. Zamri’s portrayal of Bomoh Said, whose melodramatic exorcisms are so farcical they seem plucked from a parody skit. Ahmad’s direction seems to be driven by a singular vision, to turn a horror story into an unintentional comedy classic. Scenes meant to evoke suspense are so disjointedly edited that they instead prompt chuckles. The climactic battles with supernatural forces, intended to be the film’s peak moment of horror, resemble poorly choreographed dance-offs more than epic confrontations between good and evil. The script, riddled with clichés and laughably predictable twists, reaches new heights of ridiculousness. Dialogue meant to be profound often lands with a thud, eliciting cackles from the audience. For instance, Azlinda’s repeated proclamations about her dark destiny sound more like a teenager’s diary entries than the words of a tormented soul.

Visual vacuum Even the cinematography does little to salvage the film. Dark, murky scenes meant to create an atmosphere of dread instead leave viewers squinting and straining to see any action at all. The overuse of shaky cam during crucial moments only adds to the confusion, making it hard to discern whether the camera operator was part of the film’s mystic battle. In the end, Anak Perjanjian Syaitan 2 is a film that must be experienced to be believed. It is a testament to the idea that sometimes, the best laughs come from the most serious of attempts. The real horror, it turns out, is enduring the film’s 90-minute runtime without collapsing in fits of laughter at its sheer ineptitude. For those seeking a traditional horror experience, watching paint dry might be a better option as this fails on almost every level. However, for viewers with a taste for the absurd and a hearty sense of humour, this film is a gem of unintended hilarity. Anak Perjanjian Syaitan 2 is currently streaming on Netflix.