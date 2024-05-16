Universal Music Group artistes return to TikTok

UNIVERSAL Music Group (UMG) and TikTok have inked a new multi-dimensional deal that will see the former’s artistes such as Taylor Swift and Olivia Rodrigo return to the social media platform and its one billion users.

According to a press release, the new deal will address concerns that UMG and its artistes have with generative artificial intelligence (AI) by protecting human artistry and “the economics that flow to those artists and songwriters”.

“TikTok is also committed to working with UMG to remove unauthorised AI-generated music from the platform, as well as tools to improve artist and songwriter attribution,” the statement read.

TikTok music business development global head Ole Obermann said it is delighted to welcome UMG and UMPG back to TikTok.

“In particular, we will work together to make sure that AI tools are developed responsibly to enable a new era of musical creativity and fan engagement while protecting human creativity,” he added.

This came following a feud earlier this year, which saw UMG pulling its music from TikTok in February after the contract expired. Issues involving AI were some of the cited reasons behind the dispute.