Universe Ticket returns with season 2

UNIVERSE Ticket is a famous TV show where young talented individuals compete to be K-pop stars. With each season, it captivates audiences through its gruelling challenges and intense rivalries, culminating in the birth of new idol sensations.

Following the successful debut of the girl group Unis, the show is poised for a comeback with its highly anticipated second season, known as Universe League, a male-centric adaptation of the series set to redefine the landscape of idol competitions.

Universe League introduces a dynamic league structure where teams will engage in an all-out battle for supremacy, competing for the prestigious “Prism Cup” and the chance to debut as idols.

Emulating the tactics of professional sports, contestants will undergo a draft process to assemble their teams, adding layers of strategy and intensity to the competition. Aspiring male idols born before 2011, regardless of nationality, are invited to seize their opportunity at stardom as Universe League opens its doors for auditions starting next Monday.

With anticipation reaching fever pitch for the launch of its second season, the show is set to entertain viewers with an amazing show filled with raw talent, and highlight the relentless pursuit of dreams in the cut-throat world of K-pop.