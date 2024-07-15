Upping PC performance with AI

SINCE its launch in 2018, Nvidia’s GeForce RTX technology has transformed the depth of artificial intelligence (AI) computing for diverse groups of users, from gamers and creators to developers and everyday PC users. The GeForce RTX, the first consumer GPU designed specifically for AI, has paved the way for an ecosystem that now has over 100 million users and supports more than 500 AI apps.

The integration of generative AI into RTX PCs has introduced a new era of capabilities, enhancing both productivity and entertainment. Gamers enjoy higher frame rates and stunning resolutions, thanks to AI features such as Nvidia DLSS, which improves performance and image quality.

Creators benefit from AI-enhanced effects in video editing software such as DaVinci Resolve and Adobe Premiere Pro, allowing them to focus more on creativity and less on mundane tasks. Developers streamline their workflows with generative AI tools for prototyping and debugging automation.

Nvidia’s RTX AI PCs offer a range of exclusive features that cater to various needs. For productivity, ChatRTX provides tailored responses from personal files, improving efficiency for personal and professional use. In video production, AI effects and tools in popular editing software significantly speed up the process.

Real-time rendering and upscaling improve the workflow in 3D creative apps such as Blender and Unreal Engine. Live streaming quality is elevated with Nvidia Broadcast, which offers AI-powered noise removal and background replacement.

Gamers benefit from Nvidia DLSS, which maximises performance and visual fidelity in games. Digital artists can use Nvidia Canvas to transform simple brushstrokes into realistic landscapes, aiding in creative exploration. For app development, the RTX AI Toolkit provides a suite of tools for customising and deploying AI models.

As AI research advances, RTX PCs are equipped to handle increasingly complex tasks, ensuring users can stay ahead in their respective fields. The GeForce RTX GPUs are built with specialised AI processors, delivering amazing performance for gaming, creation and productivity.