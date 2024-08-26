VIVO Malaysia has launched its latest smartphone series – the V40 and V40 Pro, bringing a new standard to mobile portrait photography.
Co-engineered with Zeiss, a renowned leader in optics, the V40 series introduces a multifocal lens system that enables users to capture portraits with clarity and detail.
The collaboration between Vivo and Zeiss ensures that the V40 and V40 Pro deliver professional-level imaging performance, empowering users to create stunning, story-driven portraits.
Portrait system powered by Zeiss
The V40 and V40 Pro are crafted to meet the high standards of mobile photography enthusiasts. Both models feature a 50MP Zeiss OIS main camera, equipped with advanced sensors and optical image stabilisation to capture intricate details with precision.
The V40 Pro further elevates portrait photography with a 50MP Zeiss telephoto portrait camera, enabling 2× optical zoom and up to 50× Zeiss Ultra HD Zoom for capturing distant subjects with clarity.
For those who love wide-angle photography, the 50MP Zeiss ultra-wide-angle camera provides a 119° field of view, making it perfect for landscapes and group shots. The V40 series also includes a 50MP Zeiss group selfie camera, which uses AI Facial Contouring Technology to deliver vibrant and detailed selfies.
In addition to these features, the V40 and V40 Pro incorporate the Zeiss multifocal portrait system, offering multiple focal lengths for versatile portrait shooting. The Zeiss cinematic bokeh video mode adds a cinematic touch to videos with oval bokeh and a 2:39:1 aspect ratio, while Zeiss focus transition technology ensures smooth, movie-like focus shifts.
Studio-quality lighting with AI Aura Light
The V40 and V40 Pro take portrait lighting to the next level with the upgraded AI Aura Light Portrait feature, designed to deliver studio-quality illumination. This advanced lighting system includes a more compact Aura Light that, when used with 2× zoom, shines three times brighter, ensuring your subjects are always lit.
The enhanced Aura Light now supports all focal lengths and excels in indoor backlit environments, offering versatility across various portrait scenarios.
In addition to its brightness, the Aura Light in the V40 Pro is softer, optimising lighting to bring out the best in every portrait. The AI 3D Studio Lighting feature adds natural fill light in challenging conditions, ensuring photos have depth and dimension.
For group shots, the Festival Portrait style enriches colours, capturing the vibrancy of every moment. The Dynamic Light feature adds a touch of flair, enabling the Aura Light to serve as notifications and countdown timers for photos, making it as functional as it is visually impressive.
Powerful performance, long-lasting battery
Designed to keep pace with an active lifestyle, the V40 series has a large 5500 mAh battery, making it Vivo’s slimmest device with such a high-capacity battery. Users can enjoy up to 63 hours of music playback and when the battery is low, the 80W FlashCharge Technology ensures quick power-ups.
The V40 Pro is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9200+ processor, while the V40 is equipped with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 processor, both offering smooth performance and efficient multitasking.
With support for up to 12GB + 12GB extended RAM, users can effortlessly switch between apps, while the 120 Hz refresh rate and 1.5K Ultra Clear Sunlight Display provide an immersive visual experience.
Sleek design and durability
The V40 series combines style with durability, featuring a slim and lightweight design that houses a large battery without compromising aesthetics. The V40 is available in Stellar Silver, Nebula Purple and Sunglow Peach, all with an anti-fingerprint coating.
The V40 Pro, available in Moonlight White and Stellar Silver, features AG technology for enhanced scratch and fingerprint resistance.
Collaborative launch with Malaysian celebrities
To further highlight the V40 series’ capabilities, Vivo Malaysia has partnered with local celebrities Daiyan Trisha and Hael Husaini as brand ambassadors.
Their collaboration includes a music video that showcases the V40 series’ multifocal lens technology, telling a love story that resonates with the theme of long-distance relationships. This partnership underscores Vivo’s commitment to connecting people through imaging technology.
Exclusive launch offers and availability
The Vivo V40 series will be available in Malaysia starting from Aug 31 at authorised Vivo stores nationwide and online platforms like Shopee and Lazada.
The V40 is priced at RM1,999 (256GB) and RM2,399 (512GB), while the V40 Pro is priced at RM3,299. Customers who pre-order by Aug 30 will receive gifts, including a DJI OSMO Mobile SE, Vivo TWS 3e and a limited-time warranty extension.