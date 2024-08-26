VIVO Malaysia has launched its latest smartphone series – the V40 and V40 Pro, bringing a new standard to mobile portrait photography.

Co-engineered with Zeiss, a renowned leader in optics, the V40 series introduces a multifocal lens system that enables users to capture portraits with clarity and detail.

The collaboration between Vivo and Zeiss ensures that the V40 and V40 Pro deliver professional-level imaging performance, empowering users to create stunning, story-driven portraits.

Portrait system powered by Zeiss

The V40 and V40 Pro are crafted to meet the high standards of mobile photography enthusiasts. Both models feature a 50MP Zeiss OIS main camera, equipped with advanced sensors and optical image stabilisation to capture intricate details with precision.

The V40 Pro further elevates portrait photography with a 50MP Zeiss telephoto portrait camera, enabling 2× optical zoom and up to 50× Zeiss Ultra HD Zoom for capturing distant subjects with clarity.

For those who love wide-angle photography, the 50MP Zeiss ultra-wide-angle camera provides a 119° field of view, making it perfect for landscapes and group shots. The V40 series also includes a 50MP Zeiss group selfie camera, which uses AI Facial Contouring Technology to deliver vibrant and detailed selfies.

In addition to these features, the V40 and V40 Pro incorporate the Zeiss multifocal portrait system, offering multiple focal lengths for versatile portrait shooting. The Zeiss cinematic bokeh video mode adds a cinematic touch to videos with oval bokeh and a 2:39:1 aspect ratio, while Zeiss focus transition technology ensures smooth, movie-like focus shifts.