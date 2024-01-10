ALBUMS that defined the 90s include Nirvana’s Nervermind, Green Day’s Dookie, Oasis Morning Glory, Prodigy’s Fat of the Land and Weezer’s debut long player (LP), known as the “Blue” album due to the backdrop of the cover photo.

Turning 30 this year, Blue finally gets the deluxe treatment after a few less-than-stellar vinyl reissues. Already a limited edition featuring a sweater signed by the quartet was snapped up within minutes of going on sale on the band’s official website. This is despite the premium US$400 (RM1720) price tag. These are sure to resurface on scalper and reseller websites, probably with an even sillier sticker price.

A “normal” box set, sans autographed knitwear, will be available on Nov 1, featuring 4 × 180g LPs, a 10-inch and 7-inch vinyl. The album has been newly remastered and the set includes 36 previously unreleased tracks, including demos, practices, live recordings, BBC radio recordings and its LMU sessions.

Karl Koch writes new liner notes in issue #18 of the weezine. The boxset comes with a blue thread that is pullable (and retractable), four lithographs, a poster, sticker sheet,

12-sided dice and an enamel Bokkus pin. The retail price of this box set is US$249, not inclusive of shipping.

Expensive, yes, but this is a highly influential and much loved album. Anyone who has ever listened to it will attest to the feel good vibes of the pop gems on this bona fide classic. From tunes of teenage angst about ideal girlfriends and unraveling sweaters, Weezer ushered in a new age of thrift store chic and showed that even ultra-geeky, bespectacled nerds could be rock stars.

Even if one is not partial to parting with large sums of dough for such lavish reissues, this album is still essential listening. Anyone who has never has yet to experience this album, stream it and be amazed as the tunes burrow into one’s mental jukebox, seemingly on repeat.

Hardcore fans who love Blue best start saving up.