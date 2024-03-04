Where fun knows no limits

MALAYSIA’S premiere indoor family theme park Wonderpark Melaka has emerged as a beacon of excitement and education in the realm of family entertainment.
With its reopening this year, the park stands poised to redefine leisure experiences, blending enjoyment with enriching learning opportunities for visitors of all ages.
Following upgrades and renovations, the park promises a plethora of interactive activities and immersive experiences to captivate families, teenagers, schools and educational groups alike.
Determined to elevate visitor experiences to new heights, the park places a strong emphasis on fun, creativity and education.
By offering a diverse array of engaging activities meticulously designed to spark imagination, foster creativity and enhance cognitive development, the park aims to enchant and educate its visitors.
In line with the Visit Melaka 2024 initiative, the park aims to solidify its standing as a premiere tourist attraction in the region, promising enjoyment and edification for all who enter its gates.
At Wonderpark Melaka, adventure knows no bounds, with over 30 exhilarating games and attractions awaiting exploration. From the sprawling giant playground section to the cutting-edge STEM4D Max Classroom, the park boasts an eclectic mix of interactive and challenging experiences catering to visitors of all ages and interests.
Recent upgrades have introduced exciting new attractions such as the candyworld selfie zone, a whimsical 360-degree camera photo booth and an enhanced karaoke zone, ensuring there is something for every member of the family to enjoy.
Ensuring accessibility for all, the park offers affordable admission rates and special discounts to make the experience inclusive for everyone.
Adults can gain entry for just RM25 on weekdays and RM30 on weekends, public holidays and school breaks. Senior citizens aged 65 and above enjoy complimentary access, while members of the special needs community are entitled to a 50% discount.
Children aged three to 12 benefit from pocket-friendly rates and toddlers aged two and under are granted free admission, ensuring that no one is left out of the fun-filled adventure.
For those seeking to commemorate special occasions or organise educational outings, the park presents unforgettable celebration and entertainment packages.
From birthday bashes to school day trips, these packages offer a blend of excitement and learning, providing students with hands-on experiences that enrich their educational journey.
The edutainment package includes a specially curated education kit, entry tickets and a hearty meal, ensuring a memorable and enriching experience for all participants.
The park delights visitors with its special holiday promotion from now until Chap Goh Mei with the “Banyak Ong Holi-yay Escape”. This promotion promises participants the chance to win exciting prizes such as an iPad and lucky angpow by indulging in the park’s latest attractions and experiences, adding an extra layer of excitement to the celebratory season.
For more information and to embark on a journey of fun and learning, visit the park’s official website.
Whether seeking thrills, education or simply a day of family fun, Wonderpark Melaka stands ready to deliver an unparalleled experience for all who dare to venture within its enchanted gates.