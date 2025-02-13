CHINA’S first official Harry Potter Studio Tour is planned to open in Shanghai in 2027, US entertainment giant Warner Bros. Discovery said last Wednesday (Feb 12), announcing an agreement with a local tourism and hotel group.

The fantasy franchise is wildly popular in China, whose capital Beijing already has a large-scale Harry Potter-themed attraction at a Universal Studios resort.

The Studio Tour, which also has locations in London and Tokyo, takes visitors behind the scenes, displaying sets, costumes and props from the movies.

“This is the first landing of Harry Potter Studio Tour in China,“ Warner Bros. Discovery said in a post on Chinese social media platform WeChat, adding that the attraction “is expected to open in 2027”.

The project is being implemented in partnership with Jinjiang International, a Shanghai-based tourism and hotel conglomerate, it said, adding that the joint venture agreement is still in the process of acquiring regulatory approval.

In its own statement on Wednesday, Jinjiang International said the new Harry Potter attraction “will lead visitors to embark on a splendid and unsurpassed behind-the-scenes exploration” and share various interactive experiences.

The future attraction will be located at an existing amusement park in Shanghai – the Jinjiang Action Park – which closed for renovation work on January 26 and is not expected to reopen until the 2027 launch, the statement said.

The site is expected to cover an area of approximately 53,000 square metres, Warner Bros. Discovery said, adding that “the entire visit will take about half a day”. – AFP