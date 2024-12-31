Year of spectacular sounds

Celebrating 2024’s live performances, anticipating greater 2025

Over four sold-out nights, Lau performed with unmatched energy, proving that age is just a number.

AS 2024 comes to a close, it is clear that Malaysia’s live music scene has reached extraordinary heights. From iconic legends to groundbreaking newcomers, concertgoers were treated to unforgettable performances that showcased immense talent and meticulous planning by organisers. This list reflects the year’s most memorable concerts, ranked by overall enjoyment, organisational excellence and the undeniable energy of the crowd. Let us dive into theSun’s highlights of 2024: Today...is the Day: Andy Lau Concert Tour 2024 Axiata Arena Bukit Jalil (Oct 24–27) Andy Lau’s concert was the pinnacle of live entertainment in 2024. Over four sold-out nights, Lau performed with unmatched energy, proving that age is just a number. The dazzling stage effects, including a grand entrance on a 5-meter elevated platform and visuals that transported fans to 1920s Shanghai, left the audience in awe. The emotional highlight was his promise to perform even at 80, leaving 40,000 fans inspired and deeply moved.

Siti Nurhaliza: Love Is In The Sky Arena of Stars, Resorts World Genting (Aug 10–11) Datuk Seri Siti Nurhaliza brought elegance and emotion to the stage with her Love Is In The Sky concert. Performing to a packed crowd of 5,100, her angelic voice and timeless classics created a magical evening. Visual effects complemented her music, transforming the Arena of Stars into a celestial haven. This concert reminded everyone why Siti remains Malaysia’s beloved music icon.

Ne-yo: Live in Malaysia Plenary Hall, KLCC (Nov 9–10) Ne-yo’s return to Malaysia was met with overwhelming enthusiasm, selling out two nights and attracting 6,000 fans. The three-time Grammy winner balanced nostalgic hits like Miss Independent and So Sick with modern bops, creating an engaging blend of R&B magic. The crowd’s energy, paired with Ne-yo’s flawless choreography and velvety vocals, made this an unforgettable event.

Misha Omar: Back to Basic Showcase Odeum at Jiospace, Petaling Jaya (Dec 21) Misha Omar returned to the stage with her Back to Basic Showcase, a heartfelt performance that celebrated her 20-year career. With 2,000 fans in attendance, the intimate setting allowed for a personal connection between the artist and her audience. Supported by nine musicians, Misha’s 90-minute showcase was a soulful journey through her greatest hits, reminding fans why she remains a cherished vocalist.

The Journey of Sound: Judika x Siti Nurhaliza Stadium Merdeka (Dec 14) Two powerhouses of Southeast Asian music, Judika and Datuk Seri Siti joined forces for a spectacular night at Stadium Merdeka. Performing to a crowd of 24,000, the duo delivered stunning duets and solo performances that transcended borders. The concert’s blend of cultural harmony and modern flair made it a monumental celebration of music and unity.

Fabio Asher & Aizat Amdan: An Intimate Night JioSpace, Petaling Jaya (Feb 24) This intimate collaboration between Fabio Asher and Aizat Amdan offered a heartfelt evening for fans. With 30 songs performed, including memorable duets, the concert created an atmosphere of closeness and appreciation. Aizat’s long-awaited return to a full-scale concert and Fabio’s unique style made this event a standout moment early in the year.

Bring Me The Horizon ft. Babymetal Surf Beach, Sunway Lagoon (Aug 21) Metal fans rejoiced as Bring Me The Horizon and Babymetal delivered an explosive night of energy and sound. With 13,000 fans at Surf Beach, Babymetal’s Kawaii Metal set the tone for an unforgettable evening. Bring Me The Horizon followed with a powerful 2-hour performance featuring tracks from their latest album Post Human: NeX GEn, showcasing their evolution as genre pioneers.

Find Your Harmony 2024: Pinkfish Arena Mega Star Arena, Kuala Lumpur (Nov 1) Trance music lovers experienced pure euphoria at Find Your Harmony 2024. Headlined by Andrew Rayel, the event also featured performances from Giuseppe Ottaviani, Billy Gillies and local duo Chukiess & Whackboi. The night peaked with Rayel debuting his alter ego Arisey and an exclusive back-to-back set with Ottaviani, making it a groundbreaking moment for Malaysia’s trance scene.