A foreign passenger’s alarming account of an express bus journey from Penang to Kuala Lumpur has gone viral on Reddit, sparking concern over road safety and enforcement measures.

In the post, the passenger alleged that the bus driver displayed signs of erratic and disturbing behaviour, raising suspicions that he may have been under the influence of drugs.

The driver was described as “talking to no one in particular,” “contorting his face and body,” and “sweating like crazy,” according to the passenger’s claims.

The passenger further alleged that the Road Transport Department, which inspected the bus as it left Penang, only checked the seatbelts and did not assess the driver’s condition.

In another update in the comments section, the passenger confirmed that they arrived safely in Kuala Lumpur with their friend.

They added that the driver was allegedly speeding and “weaving through traffic” during the journey, nearly hitting some motorcyclists. “Was the scariest hour of my life,” the passenger said.

The passenger also mentioned allegedly noticing the bus driver stopping at various “truck stops” to use the bathroom, speculating that the driver could have been taking drugs during those stops.

After alighting from the bus, the passenger proceeded to contact the police, only to be allegedly told to reach out to the nearest police station, which was closed. In the comments section, one user assisted the passenger in contacting the police and claimed to have informed an officer about the Reddit post.

The police allegedly told the commenter that they did not have time to check the post and reportedly sent an officer to KL Sentral. There have been no updates since then.

The post has since gained traction, highlighting the need for stricter checks on commercial vehicle operators.

Users also advised the passenger to get off the bus at the next rest stop if they experience a similar situation, emphasising that it is better to be safe than sorry.