Family’s picnic turns scary after hearing tiger roaring at Bentong Dam

WHAT began as a peaceful weekend fishing picnic quickly turned into a frightening encounter for a family at Kelau Dam, Bentong, after they heard the unmistakable roar of a tiger nearby.

In a TikTok video shared by Suraya Offman, her family is seen taking shelter inside their car, prioritising safety after the chilling sound disrupted their outing.

The video shows fishing gear and folding chairs left behind at the scene, as the family feared for their safety.

Suraya revealed that another visitor, who had also come to fish at the dam, informed her that his car was struck by a tiger the previous night.

He had reported the incident to the Federal Territories Wildlife and National Parks Department (Perhilitan).

Concerned for their safety, Suraya contacted Perhilitan and only exited the vehicle two hours later—once wildlife officers arrived on site—to retrieve their belongings.

The clip sparked concern among netizens, with many warning that such remote picnic spots may lie within wildlife territory.

Some commenters even shared survival tips, noting that a loud tiger roar typically means the animal is still 3km to 5km away, whereas a softer, slower roar may indicate it is closer and possibly on the hunt.

The incident serves as a stark reminder of the need for caution when venturing into nature-rich areas, especially in regions where wildlife is still actively present.