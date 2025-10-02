KL nasi kandar outlet allegedly charges RM230 for 4 meals

WHEN it comes to budget meals, nasi kandar is often considered one of the more affordable options. However, in recent years, several Malaysians have felt the pinch, complaining overt steep pricing at certain eateries.

A local woman recently expressed her shock after discovering that a simple meal at a well-known nasi kandar chain in Bukit Bintang, Kuala Lumpur allegedly cost her RM230.

Taking to Threads, the woman claimed that she and three others had ordered the same meal: rice, ayam masak merah, vegetables, fried onions, and egg, accompanied by three ‘teh limau ais’.

“This is not a joke – RM230 for mamak food without any seafood,” she claimed in her post.

She also stated that she had dined at other branches of the same nasi kandar chain but had never been charged such high prices.

The woman later explained in the comments that she did not confront the eatery’s management immediately, but intended to do so eventually.

She also alleged that she had requested a separate bill to determine the cost of each food item, but the eatery refused to comply.

The incident has highlighted the need for greater transparency in food pricing, and netizens have urged the woman to report the eatery to the Ministry of Domestic Trade and Cost of Living (KPDN).

“RM230 for four people is RM57.50 each. That is daylight robbery. KPDN may be your best avenue if you still have the receipt,” one user commented.

“Rule of thumb in a mamak restaurant, or any restaurant for that matter—always check the pricing before placing an order,” another user advised.

Several users also pointed out that the chain is known for its high prices, but agreed that the alleged RM230 bill was excessive.

One user asked whether the eatery had displayed its food prices. The woman responded that prices were not listed, but explained that the eatery typically charged diners per plate.

Some users speculated that the bill may have been due to a system error or glitch, to which the woman replied that she planned to speak with the eatery’s manager about the matter.