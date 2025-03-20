A lorry driver trying to maneuver through a narrow street recently resorted to a creative way to move a car blocking his way.

In a viral video posted on X, the incident, believed to have taken place at an industrial area in Sabah, showed the lorry trying to exit and turn onto the narrow road but had to stop midway due to two vehicles parked on opposing sides blocking its path.

With not a lot of space to work with and neither of the vehicle owners showing up, the lorry driver got the crane ready to hoist a light silver car parked near a building.

According to the person recording the incident, the lorry driver was waiting for 30 minutes for the car driver to show up.

As a thick rope was attached to the crane to pick up the car, the lorry driver pushed the rope under one of the car’s tyre and managed to move it.

The person recording the video also helped out the driver by letting him know to adjust the rope properly over the front bumper.

The video ends where two men were helping adjust the rope over the front bumper thus it is uncertain if the lorry finally managed to exit the road.

Netizens applauded the lorry driver also criticising the car driver for not parking at a proper space and inconveniencing everyone else around them.

“The lorry driver was nice enough to help move the car,” a netizen remarked.

“It is hard out there for longer vehicles having not enough space on top of other cars blocking the way,” a user said.

“This driver has no common sense, parking wherever they feel like it,” another commenter said.