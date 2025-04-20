IN Malaysia, it is common to find car wash premises throughout every nook and corner of townships, kampung as well as new property developments.

However, one local car wash took netizens completely by surprise after offering numerous cleaning services for various types of heavy vehicles.

In a TikTok post by @Syagreyy, the short clip showed a list of washing prices for various types of heavy vehicles.

Even more baffling, was that vehicles such as airplanes, fighter jets, helicopters and submarines were also listed.

“It’s been a long time since I washed a helicopter near my house, you can come here,” the account owner wrote jokingly in the caption.

Most netizens in response found the list amusing, with many least expecting air and sea-related vehicles to be included in its list of washing/cleaning services.

@eyman said: “I can accept (cleaning services) for a backhoe...but a submarine.”

“Backhoes, buses are ok again. Well, helicopters, fighter jets, submarines. This is the next level,” said @Bystrohodnyi_tank_5.

The account owner also responded to the funny comments by saying, “Who knew it would actually come. It’s nice to have a price.”

So far, the post has received 100,300 likes and 3,537 comments as of press time.