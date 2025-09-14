Malaysian vape kingpin held in Singapore for nearly one year

A Malaysian national accused of masterminding a sophisticated e-cigarette smuggling network in Singapore has remained in custody for nearly 12 months following his arrest during a nationwide enforcement operation.

According to Singapore’s Straits Times, Chua Wee Ming, 34, was detained on October 10, 2024, and now faces numerous criminal charges including fraud and obstructing justice, with allegations dating back to 2022 activities involving the importation and distribution of vaping products from Malaysia.

Multi-Million Dollar Operation Exposed

Joint investigations by Singapore Police and the Health Sciences Authority (HSA) have identified Chua as a central figure in coordinating the cross-border vape smuggling enterprise, according to official statements released following his arrest.

The suspect’s involvement first came to light following a burglary at a Sembawang commercial facility, where court records reveal the true nature of what was initially reported as stolen IT equipment.

Lim Zhi Wei, the warehouse operator, initially claimed technology gadgets worth significant value had been taken. However, authorities discovered the actual stolen merchandise consisted of vaping products valued at S$470,000 (RM1.53 mil).

Network of Accomplices Uncovered

During questioning, Lim confessed to packaging, delivering, and selling vapes throughout Singapore over a two-month period for a Malaysian contact identified as “Jason.” He received between S$2,000-S$3,000 for his services and was subsequently fined S$8,500 (RM27,812).

Court documentation alleges that Chua, working with an associate, conducted the May 9, 2022 break-in at the commercial unit to steal the vaping merchandise.

Identity Fraud and Warehouse Operations

Chua’s name surfaced again in 2023 when he allegedly exploited a Singaporean citizen’s identity to secure rental of a Woodlands storage facility for his vaping operation.

The Singaporean individual, burdened with S$80,000 in gambling debts, was reportedly introduced to Chua through mutual acquaintances at a Malaysian establishment. Chua offered to settle the man’s financial obligations in exchange for assistance smuggling vapes into Singapore by concealing them in vehicles.

In September 2022, the man attempted to transport Chua’s alleged merchandise from Johor Bahru but was intercepted at Woodlands Checkpoint. Following this failed smuggling attempt, Chua allegedly instructed the man to rent warehouse space under his own name.

Large-Scale Warehouse Discovery

The operation continued for 11 months from the Woodlands facility until authorities, acting on intelligence, raided the premises in April 2024. Officers discovered vaping products worth over S$5.2 million alongside two Thai nationals who were residing illegally at the location.

The foreign workers admitted to collecting and preparing vape deliveries transported by trucks, revealing that three additional Thai nationals participated in the operation. Investigators determined all five men were recruited through the Line messaging platform.

Audacious Theft Attempt

Chua’s alleged activities escalated in March 2024 with an attempted theft of seized vaping products worth more than S$6.5 million from an HSA storage facility.

The operation allegedly involved corrupting Michael Anthony Pillay, an HSA chief enforcement supervisor, who faces bribery charges for reportedly offering raid information in exchange for S$8,000.

Cross-Border Escape and Capture

Another Malaysian, Chee Wai Yuen, 35, was assigned surveillance duties for the warehouse theft attempt. After being arrested with drugs in his vehicle on March 23, 2024, and subsequently released on bail, Chee allegedly escaped to Malaysia with Chua’s assistance through a lorry driver smuggling operation.

Chee remained at large for six months before being apprehended and extradited back to Singapore in October 2024. He received a sentence of one year, one month, and six weeks imprisonment after pleading guilty to justice obstruction and violations under Immigration and Misuse of Drugs Acts.

Additional Accomplices Sentenced

Chua allegedly offered S$20,000 to Lim Zhi Wei, 40, to execute the warehouse break-in operation. Lim enlisted 23-year-old Elvin Suriaganandhan as an accomplice, but both were caught by HSA officers on March 26, 2024.

Lim received two years, one month, and six weeks imprisonment plus a S$2,400 fine for obstructing justice. Elvin was sentenced to six weeks and 10 days jail for justice obstruction related to the vape operation, plus additional time for traffic violations and a one-year driving license suspension.

Legal Proceedings Continue

Chua’s case is scheduled for a pre-trial conference on September 25, as authorities continue building their case against the alleged syndicate leader who orchestrated one of Singapore’s largest vaping product smuggling operations.