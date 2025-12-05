IT is common sense for cinema-goers to follow a set of rules while watching a film in the cinema, which is a shared space. These rules—whether clearly stated or unspoken—exist for a reason: to ensure everyone’s comfort, especially as people have paid a good amount to enjoy the movie.

A local woman recently shared her experience of allegedly dealing with a group of young women, aged between 18 and 19-years-old, who were quite loud during an action film screening.

Her Threads post sparked discussion on cinema etiquette and the behaviour of today’s youth.

“From the start to the end of the movie, one of them was screaming every time a shooting or stabbing scene came up,” the woman said, initially assuming the movie-goers were just startled, so she chose not to say anything.

Near the end of the film, she finally addressed one of the girls about the noise. The girl then informed her friends, and the group of young women appeared to tone down their voices. At that point, the woman assumed all was well.

However, after the movie ended, one of the girls apologised—but things took a turn when she allegedly asked if there were any actual “rules” about shouting in the cinema. This further aggravated the woman.

“When in the cinema, respect others who are watching the film.

“Everyone wants to enjoy the movie together, so if you want to talk, scream, or laugh, at least control your volume. We want to hear what’s happening in the film, not your voice,” she added in her post.

Afterwards, the woman left the cinema hall. While on her way to a toilet several floors down, she noticed that the same group of movie-goers were allegedly following her.

One of the girls approached her and, according to the woman, apologised in a “sneering” tone. At the time, the woman didn’t catch the tone and believed the group had come to their senses.

Unfortunately, the situation escalated again as the young women allegedly wanted to resume the argument.

“In the cinema, no one said we can’t scream. We didn’t know we weren’t allowed to scream in there,” one of the girls said.

The woman then asked if it was the girl’s first time watching a film in a cinema. The girl replied that she had been to the cinema “many times” and claimed, “But everyone else is okay with it,” referring to her audible reactions.

Frustrated with the girl’s alleged attitude, the woman said she had to speak up because no one else did.

“Why don’t young people nowadays think of those around them? Just accept the criticism and swallow your pride,” she concluded in her post.

Netizens echoed the woman’s frustration, with many recalling similar experiences dealing with inconsiderate movie-goers.

“The thing is, that’s how most young people are these days. My husband and I watched the same film, and five or six boys were seated behind us. One of them kept talking, so my husband turned around and scolded him—but it didn’t stop there. He proceeded to kick my husband’s seat,” one netizen shared.

“I know people who have no common sense, which is why I prefer going to the cinema alone. You haven’t experienced the worst until someone starts narrating the film from start to finish,” another commented.

“If it were a horror movie, screaming would be understandable due to the jump scares. But this was an action film. If they scream that often out of shock, they might as well stick to watching romance films,” observed another user.