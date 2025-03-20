WHILE animal cruelty remains a prevalent topic globally, not every country has taken stricter measures to address the issue, especially from a legal aspect.

A man in China was arrested for stomping on a cat in public but despite being caught committing the evil act, he was only put in detention and issued a fine.

Taking place at a residential community in the Zhejiang province on March 1, the man, surnamed Cai, had severely injured the feline, causing its untimely death, according to South China Morning Post citing local reports.

His motive for the abuse is not known and Cai is said to suffer from mental illness, according to other residents in the area.

It is uncertain if the white cat belonged to Cai or was a stray.

The viral clip of the incident showed Cai repeatedly stomping on the white cat. He reportedly snapped its hind legs and arms as well as gouged out its eyes with a surgical knife.

Witnesses reportedly told Cai to stop abusing the cat but he threatened to kill anyone who got in the way.

Following the gruesome incident, Cai was placed under “administrative detention”, as quoted, for viciously hurting the feline in public and for getting into physical and verbal conflicts with others. The detention lasts up to 15 days.

Cai was also charged with “disturbing public orders”. His mental condition was not elaborated further by the government.