Millennials hope Gen Z gets better work life than they did

THE workplace isn’t what it used to be—and for many, that’s a very good thing.

As work cultures evolve, a growing number of netizens feel the environment today is far more flexible and emotionally healthier than what they experienced in the past.

On Threads, user Izzudin Safuan reflected on how Gen Z are lucky to be entering the workforce under Millennial bosses, rather than Boomers.

“If only they knew how emotional it was working under Boomers,” he wrote.

“They were so resistant to change, and whenever we suggested new ideas, they’d shut us down with their classic line: ‘Back in my day...’”

However, Izzudin acknowledged that Boomers’ discipline and commitment to their work was top-tier—a quality he admits the younger generation may not possess in equal measure.

Speaking on behalf of Millennials, Asyikin said, “We stop the cycle with us and change the generational curse!”

She emphasised the importance of not normalising toxic work environments, a sentiment that resonated with many others.

Another user, Zeira, shared a heartwarming update about her 61-year-old Boomer boss, who once had a stern reputation but has since softened and adapted, even joining in with Millennial-style humour at work.

One user pointed out that Millennials’ adaptability is their superpower, having grown up alongside evolving technologies—from floppy disks and dial-up internet to smartphones and cloud computing.

“Because we experienced so many tech changes growing up, it’s easier for us to adapt,” they wrote, crediting this skill for shaping more flexible and open-minded leadership today.

Recalling harsher times, Soraya quipped, “The era of throwing files at junior staff is over.”

She added, “Hopefully, Gen Z will have a better introduction to work life than we Millennials did.”