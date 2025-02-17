IT’S not unusual to see Malaysians banding together to lend a helping hand when someone is in need.

Recently, this spirit of community was on full display when a group of compassionate motorists came to the aid of a lorry driver whose items had fallen onto the road.

In a heartwarming 10-second TikTok video, @mynameismiaaaaa captured the moment when a motorcyclist and several car drivers stopped their vehicles on a busy road to help the lorry driver.

The motorists quickly sprang into action, helping to lift and clear the fallen items.

The video shows the motorcyclist picking up an item from the road while others can be seen transporting the items back to the lorry.

“Such a proud moment for Malaysians,“ said the TikTok user.

“In the hot afternoon, items fell off a lorry, and the motorcyclists and drivers in front all helped the truck driver lift the fallen items.

“I pray that those who helped will always be blessed with abundant rezeki and that their lives will be made easier every day. Amin.”

The incident took place in Batu Caves, Gombak, and the video quickly gained attention, racking up more than 118,000 views from impressed netizens.

“May those who helped this uncle be blessed with abundant rezeki and their affairs be made easy,“ commented @cinta.hati748.

“Alhamdulillah, Malaysians help each other. Thank you to the kind people,“ praised @surayah.yay.