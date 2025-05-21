A Singaporean woman’s post on Reddit recently sparked a discussion about filial piety and the importance of prioritising one’s own well-being, after she alleged that her parents had refused to pay for her university education but still expected her to provide financial support in the future.

In the post, the student claimed that her parents had announced their decision not to fund her higher education last year.

What frustrated her even more was that, after she had come to terms with the situation, she noticed her parents “bragging” about her achievements to their friends.

“I feel even more mad at the fact that they are using me as something to show off without contributing,” she wrote.

The student also reflected on past experiences related to her education, recalling her father’s negative reaction after she was enrolled in a tuition class during secondary school, which cost S$45 (RM149) per hour. She alleged that he verbally abused her nearly every day as a result.

As a result, he has decided not to financially support her family in the future, although she expressed concern that her parents might take legal action against her under Singapore’s Maintenance of Parents Act. This legislation allows parents aged 60 and above who are unable to support themselves to claim maintenance from their children, either through monthly allowances or a lump-sum payment.

“They may not be willing to put S$100,000 (RM331,654) towards my education, but I know they will be willing to put S$200,000 (RM663,354) towards a lawyer to demand maintenance from me. If you think I’m exaggerating, I really swear I am not,” she added.

While she acknowledged feeling stressed about her finances during her university studies, she said she was even more anxious about dealing with her parents over the issue.

The anonymous student later provided an update, saying she had got into an argument with her father after informing him of her decision not to support them financially in the future.

Given her current circumstances, where she may need to continue living with her parents during her studies, she has decided to provide them with only a minimal monthly allowance — reflecting how poorly they had allegedly treated her for most of her life.

Netizens expressed concern over the young woman’s situation and advised her to keep her distance from her parents, especially after she has graduated.

One user said that while children should appreciate their parents’ efforts for raising them, noting the challenges that come with parenthood, the user acknowledged that parents should be self-sufficient with their own savings.