A heartwarming display of integrity and efficiency unfolded on Singapore’s public transport system when dedicated transit workers reunited a distressed commuter with his lost bag containing S$10,000 (RM32,942) in cash within just 60 minutes.

In a Facebook post by SBS Transit Ltd, the remarkable story began when a panicked passenger contacted Tampines Interchange after realising he had accidentally left his valuable bag aboard SBS Transit’s Route 39 service.

What followed showcased the exceptional dedication of Singapore’s public transport personnel.

Assistant Interchange Supervisor Choong Seong Kuong demonstrated outstanding leadership when he took the emergency call that Sunday afternoon (June 1).

Recognising the critical nature of the situation, he immediately mobilised the Operations Control Centre to locate the specific bus travelling between Yishun and Tampines.

The coordinated response proved highly effective as the team successfully contacted bus captain Dong Depeng, who was operating the vehicle at the time. Dong’s thorough search revealed the bag remained completely secure and untampered with throughout the journey.

The seamless handover occurred when Dong delivered the bag directly to Choong at the interchange, completing the recovery mission in record time. The passenger’s relief was palpable as he praised the staff for their exceptional sense of responsibility and professional conduct.

Despite receiving well-deserved recognition from SBS Transit for their quick thinking and unwavering integrity, Choong remained remarkably humble about the team’s actions. He emphasised that protecting passengers comes naturally to them, stating it’s simply part of doing what’s morally right.

This incident beautifully illustrates how Singapore’s transport workers go above and beyond their basic duties, creating a culture of trust and reliability that passengers can depend on. The story serves as an inspiring reminder of how individual integrity and teamwork can make a profound difference in people’s lives.