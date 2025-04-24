A company based in Terengganu has gone viral after posting a job advertisement offering a meagre salary for a high-responsibility role.

The ad, shared by user @rushashraf on X (formerly Twitter), listed a vacancy for a Head of IT and System Development — with a monthly salary of just RM2,000.

Despite the low pay, the job description included a hefty list of responsibilities, including:

1. Developing and managing internal systems (web-based and operational tools)

2. Leading the planning and execution of system projects

3. Proposing effective IT solutions for business operations

4. Troubleshooting technical and system-related issues

5. Designing long-term IT and digital transformation strategies

According to the listing, the ideal candidate should also possess the following criteria:

1. Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science, Information Technology, Software Engineering and/or equivalent professional experience.

2. Minimum 3 to 4 years experience

3. Proficient in HTML, CSS, Javascript.

4. Strong understanding of database MySQL and Laravel Eloquent.

5. Knowledge of web hosting

6. Experience in working with clients to understand and translate business requirements into technical soltuions.

7. Expert in Laravel and PHP programming language

The listing quickly went viral, sparking disbelief and ridicule from Malaysian netizens, many of whom questioned the logic behind offering such a low salary for a role that typically commands industry-level expertise and leadership experience.

Some suggested there might have been a typo.

“Maybe they forgot a ‘0’,” joked @thurais75.

Others took a more sarcastic approach: “Salary RM2,000 but they want a degree and 3–4 years of experience. Might as well work at Speedmart,” commented @AkramNyuu.

“Even if you put a ‘1’ in front and make it RM12k, it’s still not enough for ‘designing the overall system architecture’,” noted @zatybaha.

User @Enigmac_ said, “Looking for a Head of IT, but the salary’s only enough to buy LAN cables for a month. Hoping for a scalable system? Then make the salary scalable too. This isn’t a Head of IT you’re looking for—it’s a coding slave with strong prayers. Do you want progress, or are you just playing?”