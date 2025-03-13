DURING the holy month of Ramadan, mosques across Malaysia provide meals for iftar (breaking of fast), fostering a sense of community among Muslims.

But in one Kelantan mosque, the spirit of togetherness extends even further—embracing non-Muslims as well.

TikTok user @miszzhanafirmien recently shared a heartwarming video of non-Muslims joining their Muslim friends for iftar at Masjid Jamek Muhammadi, Kota Bharu.

The video captures Chinese and Indian families enjoying the meal, smiling as they partake in the Ramadan tradition alongside their Muslim counterparts.

“Even the Chinese and Indian communities are enjoying buka puasa. There’s no racism here—this is Kelate (Kelantan), boh!” @miszzhanafirmien captioned the clip.