DURING the holy month of Ramadan, mosques across Malaysia provide meals for iftar (breaking of fast), fostering a sense of community among Muslims.
But in one Kelantan mosque, the spirit of togetherness extends even further—embracing non-Muslims as well.
TikTok user @miszzhanafirmien recently shared a heartwarming video of non-Muslims joining their Muslim friends for iftar at Masjid Jamek Muhammadi, Kota Bharu.
The video captures Chinese and Indian families enjoying the meal, smiling as they partake in the Ramadan tradition alongside their Muslim counterparts.
“Even the Chinese and Indian communities are enjoying buka puasa. There’s no racism here—this is Kelate (Kelantan), boh!” @miszzhanafirmien captioned the clip.
The touching display of unity has since gone viral, amassing over 200,000 views and 1,500 comments from Malaysians who expressed their admiration for the warm and inclusive culture.
“I’ve been living in Kelantan for two years now, but I’m originally from Kuala Lumpur. Kelantan is truly unique—during Ramadan, people from all backgrounds come together to break fast, sharing this special moment in unity. The spirit of camaraderie is still strong here, and I really love it!” praised Anggerik Long.
“This is the true example of what everyone desires—living in a harmonious community, being kind to one another, sharing smiles, and having peace of mind. No room for grudges, sadness, or sorrow—just serenity and togetherness. This is Malaysia,” commented A Bakar.
“During Chinese New Year, we visit our Chinese neighbors’ houses. We get ang pau, boxed drinks, and mandarin oranges from uncles and aunties. During Deepavali, our Indian neighbors even come over and ask my mom to teach them how to make Raya cookies. It’s such a joyful experience!” shared norshamsiah17.