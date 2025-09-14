Uncle Roger marries Miami lawyer in Portugal dream wedding

MALAYSIAN comedian Nigel Ng, globally recognised as the rice-loving Uncle Roger character, has exchanged vows with Miami-based attorney Sabrina Ahmed in an extravagant three-day wedding celebration held in Portugal’s picturesque Sintra.

The multicultural festivities seamlessly blended Chinese, Indian, and Western ceremonial elements, creating a unique celebration that honored both partners’ diverse backgrounds, according to coverage by Vogue magazine.

Portugal: The Perfect Wedding Destination

The couple selected Portugal for their nuptials after being captivated by the country’s rich multicultural aesthetic heritage. Their wedding venue showcased the nation’s distinctive blend of Eastern and Western influences.

Sabrina explained their destination choice, highlighting Portugal’s architectural elements that feature Chinese porcelain-inspired patterns alongside Rajasthani and Moorish design motifs, particularly visible in the country’s famous blue-and-white azulejo tiles.

Three Days of Multicultural Celebrations

The elaborate wedding festivities spanned multiple days and included diverse ceremonial traditions. The celebrations featured a romantic sunset boat excursion, a traditional sangeet celebration, an intimate tea ceremony, and concluded with a spectacular reception dinner.

Throughout the celebrations, the newlyweds wore four different ceremonial outfits, each carefully selected to represent their cultural heritage and personal love story through meaningful clothing and jewelry choices.

A Modern Love Story Begins

Their romantic journey commenced in 2022 when Sabrina, then working as a corporate attorney for a luxury real estate development company in Miami, attended a company event where Ng was the featured entertainment.

Despite an initially unimpressive description from a friend who characterized Ng as someone who “makes jokes about rice,“ Sabrina’s perspective shifted dramatically after witnessing his comedic performance. She discovered his genuine humor and appeal beyond his signature orange shirt persona.

Destined Meeting Despite Challenges

Although Sabrina was navigating family health difficulties at the time, serendipity played a role when Ng appeared among her first matches on a dating application. The comedian was immediately drawn to her sophistication and beauty, prompting him to offer flying her to Boston for their first meeting.

Their inaugural face-to-face encounter occurred at Boston Airport’s Terminal 3 on November 11, 2022, when both their flights, originally scheduled hours apart, coincidentally landed simultaneously at 3pm.

Ng described the meeting as feeling destined and natural, with Sabrina exceeding his already high expectations.

From First Date to Proposal

By March 2023, Ng had determined that Sabrina was his life partner. He was particularly drawn to her independence, while she appreciated his quiet dedication to family relationships.

The couple subsequently relocated to London together, strengthening their relationship over the following year. Sabrina’s proposal took place beneath Tokyo’s famous cherry blossoms, a romantic gesture that acknowledged Sabrina’s passion for flowers.

Wedding Announcement Goes Viral

Ng shared news of their marriage on social media using his characteristic comedic style, posting:

“Now someone please help my uncle find a wife.” The announcement generated significant engagement, attracting over 2,000 comments filled with congratulatory messages from fans worldwide.

The wedding represents a perfect blend of Ng’s comedic public persona and his private romantic life, showcasing how the internet’s beloved Uncle Roger has found his perfect match in real life.

