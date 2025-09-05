A relocation effort involving an adult wild boar took a dramatic turn when a firefighter required assistance from his colleagues after being attacked by the animal during the operation.

In a 20-second video clip circulating on social media, the rescuer’s attempt to move the wild boar failed when it jumped towards his direction.

As the officer made a swift move, he slipped to the ground, giving the opportunity for the wild boar to charge at him aggressively.

In a desperate attempt, the firefighter repeatedly kicked the wild boar as his fellow officers rushed to save him by hitting the boar with a long stick.

The chaos ended when the wildlife stopped attacking him with the officer on the ground getting up quickly.

The officer was also seen laughing off the incident following the unexpected moment in the line of duty.

Netizens expressed mixed feelings in the Facebook comment section.

Facebook user Ying Hua commented that the wild boar had gotten savage for disturbing its sleep time.

Another user, Qiing Qiing Chai said it is easier to comment than facing the real situation.

“The firefighters are trying to help. Not everyone can handle unexpected incidents like handling a wild boar,” she said, adding that it is not a laughing matter since they risk themselves to ease other’s lives.

Andy Pang, another user said that relocating snakes could be fine for the rescue team but it is not the same when it comes to wild boar because it is aggressive and could cause fatality.