CUSTOMERS in business establishments, especially eateries, are addressed in various ways depending on the level of formality the establishment upholds.

A popiah seller in Shah Alam recently encountered a female customer who insisted on being addressed more formally, sparking a wider discussion on how service workers should greet their customers.

In a TikTok video, a woman is seen telling workers at the popiah stall to address customers as “puan” and “tuan” instead of “makcik”, as implied by the on-screen text.

Netizens were divided, with many criticising the customer for being entitled — especially given that the incident took place at a humble food stall selling simple local fare.

Others, however, believed that customers should be addressed according to their preferences.

Many users questioned what was wrong with calling someone makcik, pointing out that it is common to address older female customers this way at many business premises, not just eateries.

“She’s just buying some popiah, but acts as though she’s at a government office,” one user joked.

“Why is everyone triggered by her comment? We should take it as a reminder for future interactions, especially for those dealing with the public.

Addressing a customer as “puan” or “tuan” is more polite,” another user suggested.

“In the past, we referred to older women as “makcik” and it was perfectly fine. Why is it suddenly not acceptable?” one user asked.

“What’s wrong with the word “makcik”? She’s just buying popiah, not patronising a fine dining establishment,” another netizen remarked.