Workplace and salary tops list of job priorities for Malaysians yet listed as major concern

HUMAN RESOURCE company Ranstad found that Malaysian employees cite workplace salary and benefits as their top job priorities.

The study involved 2,588 Malaysian participants, taking into account the generational divide across Gen Z (20%), Millennials (45%), and Gen X (35%).

According to the findings, Malaysians heavily prioritise salary and benefits as well as work-life balance, but these were also found to be their biggest concerns, suggesting a gap between expectations and reality.

However, these same factors were rated relatively low — at seven and eight out of ten — when participants assessed their current workplace conditions, indicating a significant disconnect between what employees expect and what they are currently experiencing.

When rating their current employers, Malaysians ranked convenient location and good reputation as the top two strengths.

Across all three generations, salary and benefits topped the list of what employees value most in the workplace, followed by work-life balance.

Randstad Malaysia director Fahad Naeem stated that the older Malaysian workforce is beginning to place greater value on several employer traits such as financial health, job security, and location, and are becoming more critical of their employer’s performance in areas such as salary, benefits, and career progression.

While Gen Z workers also prioritise salary and benefits, Fahad noted that they are the only generation to rank a pleasant work atmosphere above career progression and financial health.

On the other hand, the study also revealed that the main reasons Malaysians consider resigning from their current employers include the pursuit of better work-life balance, lack of career growth, and salaries not keeping up with the rising cost of living.

In a more positive finding, 62% of respondents across all generations reported feeling more engaged at work this year, citing strong work-life balance, better workplace relationships, and a manageable workload as key reasons. Additionally, 71% said they feel more engaged in their current roles.