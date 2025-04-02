28 Washington crash victims from figure skating: official

WASHINGTON: Nearly half of the people killed in last week's mid-air collision between a passenger jet and a military helicopter in Washington were members of the figure skating community, US skating officials said on Monday.

In a statement, US Figure Skating chief executive Samuel Auxier said 28 of the 67 people who died in the disaster were connected to the sport.

“We can confirm that we have lost 28 members of the figure skating community on this flight,“ Auxier said.

“They were incredible athletes, caring and supportive family members, and coaches who worked tirelessly for their athletes. They were beloved members of our global skating community, and we mourn their loss together. “

Former Russian world pairs champions Evgenia Shishkova and Vadim Naumov, were among four coaches who lost their lives in the accident.

In a post on Instagram, US Figure Skating identified 11 young skaters, aged between 11 and 16, who were also killed in the crash.

The other 13 victims from the figure skating community were family members.

The passengers were returning from US Figure Skating's national development camp, conducted in Wichita following last month's US championships there.

Auxier said a fund had been set up to provide support to those directly impacted by the tragedy, while noting that “many tributes” to the victims would be held in the coming months.

US Figure Skating also planned to hold a tribute in partnership with the Washington Capitals ice hockey team at Washington's Capital One Arena on March 2, with all proceeds going to the US Figure Skating Family Support Fund.

“Those whom we lost dedicated their lives to perfecting the sport of figure skating, many with the goal of one day becoming Olympians. We will never forget them,“ Auxier said.

“May their passion and excellence inspire us and give us strength in the days ahead. For now, our hearts are heavy with sorrow, and we stand with their families and friends as we grieve this unspeakable loss. “