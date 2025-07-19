30 injured as car hits crowd outside Los Angeles club

LOS ANGELES: At least 30 people were injured early Saturday when a vehicle drove into a crowd outside a club on Santa Monica Boulevard, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department. Seven victims were reported in critical condition, while six others suffered serious injuries.

The incident occurred just before 2 a.m. local time, with the car first hitting a taco truck before crashing through a valet stand and into a large group of people.

Captain Adam VanGerpen, a fire department spokesman, told ABC News that a paramedic found one patient with a gunshot wound, though it remains unclear if the driver was involved in the shooting.

Videos shared on social media showed emergency responders sealing off roads and transporting injured individuals in ambulances.

Authorities have not yet confirmed the cause of the crash or identified the driver. - Reuters