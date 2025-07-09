AI impersonator targets US officials posing as Marco Rubio

WASHINGTON: An imposter posing as US Secretary of State Marco Rubio used AI-generated voice and text messages to contact high-level officials, including foreign ministers and a US governor, according to reports. The fraudulent communications, sent via encrypted messaging app Signal, aimed to manipulate officials for potential information access.

A State Department cable revealed the imposter created a Signal account under the display name “Marco.Rubio@state.gov” in mid-June. The individual left voicemails and sent texts, though the message contents remain undisclosed. The State Department confirmed awareness of the incident, stating it is under investigation to strengthen cybersecurity measures.

The incident is part of two separate campaigns under scrutiny. The second involves a Russia-linked cyber actor impersonating a fictitious State Department official since April, targeting think tank scholars, activists, and journalists through phishing attempts on personal Gmail accounts.

The FBI had previously warned of similar schemes, where malicious actors impersonate senior US officials via AI-generated voice messages (vishing) or texts (smishing) to gain trust and access sensitive accounts. In May, an impersonator breached White House Chief of Staff Susie Wiles’ contacts, prompting an FBI probe.

Experts warn that AI voice cloning tools, now widely accessible, heighten risks of deepfake disinformation. Last year, a robocall mimicking President Joe Biden urged voters in New Hampshire to skip the Democratic primary, raising concerns over AI-driven election interference. - AFP