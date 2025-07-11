ASEAN calls for Gaza ceasefire, humanitarian access amid crisis

KUALA LUMPUR: The ASEAN foreign ministers expressed grave concern over the dire humanitarian situation in Gaza, urging all parties to resolve differences through diplomacy and dialogue in the interest of maintaining peace and stability.

In a joint communique issued at the end of the 58th ASEAN Foreign Ministers’ Meeting here, the ministers condemned all attacks against civilians and civilian infrastructure, which have resulted in the alarming number of casualties, particularly among women and children.

“The continued restricted access to humanitarian aid, relief supplies and other basic needs, leading to the further deterioration of the humanitarian crisis in Gaza. We urged all relevant parties to accept the ceasefire proposal as outlined in paragraph two of UN Security Council (UNSC) Resolution 2735.

“We called for an immediate and permanent ceasefire and the immediate and unconditional release of all hostages, especially women, children, the sick and the elderly. We underscored the importance of release from any arbitrary detention,” it said.

The 58th AMM and related meetings — held from July 8 under Malaysia’s ASEAN Chairmanship themed ‘Inclusivity and Sustainability’ — concluded today.

According to the communique, the ministers also urged all ASEAN Member States and external partners to continue providing and facilitating humanitarian assistance for the people of Gaza.

The ministers reaffirmed their support for the UN Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA) in the execution of its mandate.

“We called for the full resumption of rapid, safe, unimpeded and sustained humanitarian access to all those in need, including through increased capacity at border crossings, including by sea.

“We called on all parties to the conflict to protect civilians and to abide by international humanitarian law and international human rights law,” the joint communique stated.

It said the ministers also reaffirmed their longstanding support for the inalienable rights of the Palestinian people, including their rights to self-determination and to their homeland.

“In this regard, we urged all parties concerned to redouble efforts towards a peaceful resolution to the conflict, with the aim of realising the two-State solution in accordance with international law and the relevant UNSC and United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) General Assembly resolutions.

“This includes UNGA Resolution A/RES/ES-10/23 on the Admission of New Members to the United Nations, dated May 10, 2024, as well as UNGA Resolution A/RES/ES-10/27 on the protection of civilians and the upholding of legal and humanitarian obligations, dated June 12, 2025, which we all voted in favour,” it said. - Bernama