At least two killed as landslides trap 19 in southwest China: state media

BEIJING: At least two people were killed in landslides that trapped up to 19 in southwestern China’s Guizhou province on Thursday, state media reported, with rescuers struggling to reach them in mountainous terrain.

“Two people who had been trapped by a landslide in Changshi Township, Dafang County, Guizhou Province, were found dead,“ said state broadcaster CCTV.

Two landslides occurred in separate parts of Dafang county, the first at around 3:00 am (1900 GMT Wednesday) and another at 9:00 am, the broadcaster reported earlier.

“Preliminary investigations (showed)... that 19 people were trapped” in the debris, it said.

Aerial footage by the broadcaster showed a village inundated by brown mud that blanketed farming fields and pooled at the foot of a densely forested mountain.

The emergency management ministry urged rescue teams to make “every possible effort” to recover the missing people.

However, it said the remote region was “high and steep” and that rescue efforts were proving “difficult”.