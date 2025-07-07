Australian airlines cancel Bali flights after Mount Lewotobi eruption

JAKARTA: Several Australian airlines have cancelled flights to Bali after Mount Lewotobi Laki-laki erupted, sending volcanic ash up to 18 kilometres into the air. Qantas, Jetstar, and Virgin Australia announced the cancellations on Monday, citing safety concerns due to the ash cloud.

The eruption occurred in Indonesia’s East Nusa Tenggara province, disrupting air travel between Australia and the popular holiday destination.

Authorities are monitoring the situation as volcanic activity poses risks to aircraft engines.

“Safety is our top priority,“ a Qantas spokesperson said. Passengers affected by the cancellations are being offered rebooking options or refunds.

Volcanic ash can damage jet engines and reduce visibility, making flights hazardous.

The last major disruption in the region occurred in 2019 when Mount Agung’s eruption led to widespread flight cancellations. - Reuters