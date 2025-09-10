Belgian prince admits fathering son with model before royal marriage

BRUSSELS: Belgium’s Prince Laurent has publicly acknowledged fathering a son during an affair with a Flemish model before his royal marriage in 2003.

The 61-year-old brother of King Philippe confirmed the paternity in an official statement released on Tuesday.

Rumours had circulated since the 1990s about Laurent’s relationship with singer Wendy Van Wanten, whose real name is Iris Vandenkerckhove.

Her son Clement Vandenkerckhove, now 25 years old, had previously appeared on television alongside his mother while avoiding questions about his father.

Prince Laurent explicitly stated his biological connection to Clement in his announcement.

The prince described their recent relationship as involving open and honest conversations about his paternity.

His public disclosure coincides with a documentary airing on Flemish television channel VTM featuring both mother and son.

Laurent married British-born Claire Coombs in April 2003, and they have three children together.

This represents the second recent paternity revelation within Belgium’s royal family.

King Albert II, Laurent’s father, admitted in 2020 to fathering a daughter during a 1960s extramarital affair after court-ordered DNA testing. – AFP